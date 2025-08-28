[Watch] Neighbour From Hell Hangs Laundry At Someone Else’s Front Door

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian homeowner’s patience has been pushed to the breaking point after discovering their neighbour has been using their front door as a personal laundry line.

The bizarre situation, captured in a viral TikTok video by user @mr.kacang94, has ignited a firestorm of reactions across social media.

The footage shows clothes and pants hanging directly outside the victim’s front gate, with the inconsiderate neighbour even extending their drying operation to the homeowner’s fence.

The frustrated resident captioned the video with resigned acceptance: “An extreme neighbour who hangs clothes at other people’s house… have to endure it…”

Comment Section Becomes DIY Justice Workshop

The video struck a nerve with viewers, who flooded the comments with increasingly creative (and questionable) suggestions for dealing with the boundary-crossing neighbour.

One commenter suggested transforming the neighbour’s wardrobe: “Turn his long pants into shorts, shorts into underwear, bras into face masks.”

Another user proposed a more altruistic approach: “No problem, see one piece, take one piece, donate the clothes.”

A creative soul recommended adding “new patterns” to the clothes with paint, timing it perfectly with the neighbour’s laundry schedule.

One commenter shared their own experience: “I’ve encountered this before. I directly threw it into the drain, then they didn’t dare come back.”

Divided Opinion: Patience or Payback?

While many expressed sympathy for the homeowner’s plight, others criticised the passive response.

“Kind people get bullied,” one user commented, echoing a sentiment shared by dozens of others.

A resident from Pelangi Indah chimed in with their own horror story: “There are people like this here, too. They don’t dry their own clothes at home. They push the entire drying rack to the neighbour’s door. Too many selfish people.”

This boundary-crossing behaviour reflects a familiar struggle in Malaysia’s cramped residential areas, where limited space often leads to creative—and sometimes inconsiderate—solutions.

However, the public was unanimous in their condemnation of the neighbour’s behaviour, with many questioning how someone could so brazenly occupy another person’s property.

The homeowner’s response of “bertabahlah” (be patient/endure) has become a rallying cry in the comments, though whether they’ll take any of the internet’s more aggressive advice remains to be seen.

As of now, the video continues to circulate, both a cautionary tale about inconsiderate neighbours and a masterclass in creative problem-solving from the internet’s collective wisdom.

READ MORE: [Watch] “You Can Be From China, I’m From London” – ‘Puan Sri’ Parks In Neighbour’s House, Meltdown Goes Viral

READ MORE: [Watch] The Double-Parking Drama We’re All Too Familiar With

READ MORE: Clamped For Slightly Exceeding The Box – Twitterjaya Breaks Into Debate Over TTDI Parking Drama

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.