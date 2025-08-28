[Watch] Lee Kuan Yew Feared Assassination By UMNO Hardliners As Singapore-Malaysia Tensions Reached Breaking Point In 1965

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the tense final weeks before Singapore’s dramatic separation from Malaysia in August 1965, its founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew lived in genuine fear that UMNO hardliners would orchestrate his assassination rather than simply have him arrested, according to revelations made in a new CNA documentary examining newly declassified British documents.

The explosive revelation comes from “Secrets, Betrayals: How Singapore’s Split From Malaysia Was Engineered | Separation: Declassified,” a CNA Insider documentary that examines British diplomatic correspondence held at The National Archives in London, providing an unprecedented window into one of Southeast Asia’s most dramatic political divorces.

According to the CNA documentary’s examination of British diplomatic reports, Lee expressed his deepest fears in characteristically blunt terms.

I am much more fearful that one day a Malay will show me a parang rather than a handshake than I am that the police will arrive at my house at 3:00 in the morning.

British documents state: “Lee had calculated that, in fact, it was much more likely that Kuala Lumpur would plan to assassinate him rather than arrest him. Assassination was a much neater and more decisive weapon and would not leave the embarrassment of a Lee in gaol.”

(Pix: CNA Insider)

Inflammatory Speeches and Death Threats

The CNA documentary reveals that by mid-1965, British officials documented that “UMNO extremists at the time are giving speeches calling for Lee’s death or speeches that are inflaming the crowd to call for Lee Kuan Yew’s death. They’re really going after him.”

British Deputy High Commissioner Philip Moore documented the escalating tensions.

He noted that “as a result of Lee’s speech, the Malays had felt themselves cornered and would inevitably want to hit back when there were placards at the UMNO meeting in Kuala Lumpur demanding the arrest of Lee Kuan Yew.”

British officials also observed that “matters had reached boiling point” by late June 1965.

The Speech That Broke Malaysia Apart

Lee’s assassination fears intensified following his provocative speech in the Malaysian Parliament in May 1965, where he challenged the government’s policies and defended Singapore’s treatment of Malays, delivered partly in fluent Malay.

A witness quoted in the documentary described it as “quite aggressive, asserting the rights of all citizens of Malaysia.

It was a challenge to the power of Tunku (Abdul Rahman) himself – and that was the speech that broke the camel’s back.

The documentary notes that “the UMNO members were taken aback.”

There was a lot of bad blood already between the two parties, and then you have this speech, which was in that sense a death nail.

British Concerns About Lee’s Safety

The declassified correspondence examined by CNA shows British officials were genuinely concerned about the potential for violence.

However, the documents also reveal British worries about Lee’s expectations of protection.

One confidential British note stated: “Lee would have less incentive to exercise restraint in his relations with Kuala Lumpur if he thought that in the last resort he could rely on the British government to protect him.”

Lee had believed he had British backing and that they would protect him, but British officials were concerned about this assumption.

(Pix: CNA Insider)

The Path to Separation, while the British were Kept in the Dark

The documentary added that these assassination fears played a role in the path toward separation.

It reveals that Singapore’s then-Finance Minister, Goh Keng Swee, suggested separation during secret negotiations with Malaysia’s then-Deputy Prime Minister, Tun Abdul Razak, in July 1965.

Lee authorised Goh to negotiate, and the secret negotiations culminated in the separation agreement signed on 7 August 1965.

As revealed in the documentary, Lee later called it “a bloodless coup” that was “pulled right under the nose of the British.”

Lord Antony Head, the British High Commissioner, only learned about the separation on the evening of 8 August 1965, when a Malaysian cabinet member accidentally revealed it to him.

The documentary shows Lord Head frantically searching for Tunku, eventually finding him at a rooftop restaurant, where he “begged them to postpone it 24 hours – they would not do so and were obstinate in the way of conscious sinners.”

Why This 60-Year-Old Story Still Matters Today

The documentary provides dramatic new insights into Malaysia’s formative years, revealing how the intersection of personal fears of violence with high politics shaped the nation’s early development.

As Malaysia prepares to celebrate its 68th Merdeka in just days, these revelations offer a sobering reminder of how fragile national unity can be, and how the decisions made by leaders in moments of crisis continue to shape the country today.

In the CNA documentary, it was pointed out: “If you are a Hollywood producer trying to do a political drama, you couldn’t come up with a better script.”

For Malaysians, it illuminates critical aspects of the nation’s founding story:

Tunku’s Difficult Decision : The documents reveal the Tunku’s agonising deliberations in a London hospital, where he concluded that Singapore’s separation was necessary “to save the rest of the body from gangrene” – a decision that fundamentally shaped modern Malaysia’s political and economic trajectory.

: The documents reveal the Tunku’s agonising deliberations in a London hospital, where he concluded that Singapore’s separation was necessary “to save the rest of the body from gangrene” – a decision that fundamentally shaped modern Malaysia’s political and economic trajectory. UMNO’s Early Struggles with Multiculturalism : The documentary reveals the deep-seated tensions within UMNO between those who supported gradual multiracial integration and hardliners who demanded immediate Malay political dominance, conflicts that have defined Malaysian politics to this day.

: The documentary reveals the deep-seated tensions within UMNO between those who supported gradual multiracial integration and hardliners who demanded immediate Malay political dominance, conflicts that have defined Malaysian politics to this day. Economic Nationalism vs. Pragmatism : The rivalry between Malaysia’s first Finance Minister Tun Tan Siew Sin and Goh reflected Malaysia’s early struggle between protecting Malay economic interests and maximising national economic growth – a tension that continues to influence Malaysian policy today.

: The rivalry between Malaysia’s first Finance Minister Tun Tan Siew Sin and Goh reflected Malaysia’s early struggle between protecting Malay economic interests and maximising national economic growth – a tension that continues to influence Malaysian policy today. The Price of Political Miscalculation: Inflammatory rhetoric and political brinkmanship by various parties nearly led to violence, ultimately forcing a separation that deprived Malaysia of Singapore’s economic dynamism while creating a prosperous rival at its doorstep.

The CNA documentary is based on interviews, declassified documents and private letters. The views and opinions expressed are subjective and are not a definitive historical consensus.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.