TNB Rewards Shareholders With RM1.5 Billion Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today announced its financial performance for the first half of the financial year ended 30 June 2025 (1H 2025), reaffirming its focus on advancing its role in nation-building and community support while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders.

Reliability at the Core of TNB’s Strategy

To ensure that Malaysians continue to enjoy stable and secure electricity, reliability remains a cornerstone of TNB’s strategy.

Beyond financial strength and community contributions, dependable supply is central to supporting households, industries and national growth.

In 1H 2025, TNB invested RM5.2 billion in reliability-related projects to cater for demand growth, security of supply and the energy transition.

On 28 May 2025, TNB recorded a new maximum demand of 21,049MW, underscoring the importance of these investments.

These efforts have translated into measurable improvements with the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) improving to 23.56 minutes per customer in 1H 2025 compared to 23.92 minutes a year ago.

Dividends that Flow Back to the Rakyat

For 1H 2025, TNB recorded earnings of RM2.2 billion, supported by robust demand, operational efficiency and prudent financial management.

This is also contributed by a foreign exchange translation gain of RM350.6 million, mainly due to the appreciation of the ringgit, from RM4.47/USD in December 2024 to RM4.21/USD in June 2025.

This stable performance has enabled the Board of Directors to declare an interim dividend of 25 sen per share, consistent with its dividend policy.

“Our dividend commitment is to continue to reward our shareholders. Subsequently, this directly goes back to the people and nation-building. This reflects TNB’s ethos of delivering value while giving back to the nation we serve,” said TNB President and CEO Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

It is estimated RM1.5 billion in dividends will be paid out to TNB shareholders, with almost 60% will be paid to government-linked investment institutions like Kumpulan Wang Simpanan Pekerja (KWSP), Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah), Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP).

This reflects TNB’s long-standing commitment to return value to shareholders and, by extension, the rakyat, as these funds channel benefits to millions of Malaysians through pensions and savings.

Nation-Building: Empowering Customers and Communities

Beyond financial returns, TNB continues to give back through targeted initiatives that support everyday Malaysians and build stronger communities, while equipping the nation for a more sustainable and digital future.

Towards this goal, Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) will introduce new Bachelor’s and Master’s level Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses starting this September.

These programmes are designed to meet growing job market demand and keep pace with global technological trends.

By equipping students with advanced skills, UNITEN is preparing graduates for high-value careers in energy and beyond, while contributing to Malaysia’s broader transition towards a digital and sustainable economy.

TNB also strengthened its social impact through zakat assistance, with RM5.4 million channelled to over 21,500 asnaf beneficiaries.

The aid encompassed housing projects under Projek Baiti Jannati, home repairs and rewiring, assistance for the poor and needy, and support for Fisabilillah causes such as mosque and surau enhancements, aid to tahfiz institutions and other welfare initiatives.

Other community-driven initiatives during H1 2025 amounted to RM99.7 million. Within this, total contributions include:

Education Support: With assistance amounting RM64.3 million provided through UNITEN and Yayasan Tenaga Nasional (YTN), 1,515 students across the country were able to continue their education, creating opportunities for future talent and contributing to Malaysia’s long-term human capital development.

With assistance amounting RM64.3 million provided through UNITEN and Yayasan Tenaga Nasional (YTN), 1,515 students across the country were able to continue their education, creating opportunities for future talent and contributing to Malaysia's long-term human capital development.

RM3 million was distributed to 276 needy students and 50 schools under Program Sekolah Angkat TNB.

RM2.5 million was channelled to 93,000 recipients in the form of food aid, community events and religious programmes.

About RM335,000 was committed to programmes benefitting around 2,710 individuals. These included providing equipment to Hospital Rehabilitasi Cheras and Hospital Pakar USM, patient support at Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin and initiatives by Pertubuhan Prihatin dan Sokongan Kanser Wanita and World Cancer Day 2025

RM541,250 was deployed to assist 3,156 individuals affected by floods and storms across several states and Palestinian refugees.

To foster national sporting excellence, more than RM4.8 million has been directed towards hockey development. Contributions to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation, training clinics and equipment provision have impacted almost 15,750 athletes and enthusiasts.

A total investment of RM360,513 was channelled into the installation of solar rooftops at SK Pulau Redang and Masjid Kg Baru Pulau Redang, directly benefiting 723 individuals. This initiative supports cleaner energy use in schools and places of worship, while promoting sustainability awareness within the island community.

Recognition and the Road Ahead

These efforts, spanning grid reliability, clean energy transition, financial discipline and community-focused initiatives, collectively reinforce TNB’s long-term vision of building a modern, reliable and sustainable energy ecosystem, which is in line with TNB’s Reimagining TNB 2.0 strategy.

This commitment was further recognised in July 2025, when Brand Finance named TNB the world’s second strongest utility brand and ASEAN’s top utility brand, with brand value rising 35% to USD 2.3 billion and a AAA strength rating.

Such milestones highlight not only TNB’s strong fundamentals and trusted leadership but also its readiness to deliver long-term growth and a sustainable, inclusive energy ecosystem.

