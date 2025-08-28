‘Hero’ Falls To Death After Week-Long Rooftop Ordeal In Penang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A week-long rescue mission to save a stray dog trapped on a 17th-floor rooftop in Penang ended in tragedy early Thursday morning when the animal, dubbed “Hero” by rescuers, fell to its death.

The dog had been stranded on the rooftop of Villa Kejora apartment in Relau for days, sparking a massive multi-agency rescue operation that began on Saturday (23 August) and captured the hearts of Malaysians nationwide.

According to the Penang Animal Welfare Society (4PAWS), heavy rainfall overnight made the building’s walls and roof dangerously slippery.

The frightened animal, confused and scared after days of isolation, apparently slipped and fell from the 17th floor.

The rescue operation had attracted significant public attention on social media, with the hashtag #PrayForRelauDog trending among local animal welfare supporters.

“For days he endured hunger, loneliness, and the sight of so many people below hoping to save him,” 4PAWS wrote in their emotional tribute post.

A Hero Remembered: Final Tribute

The story touched countless hearts across Malaysia, with many following the rescue attempts closely.

A funeral service for Hero was held today (28 August) at MY Pet Funeral in Jelutong, Penang.

4PAWS expressed gratitude to all rescuers and supporters who stood by them throughout the ordeal, noting that Hero “was not invisible” and “was loved, even if only in his final days.”

