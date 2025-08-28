Controversial Social Media Man Claims “Men Who Change Diapers Are Gay”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian on social media known as “DMA Islam” has become the centre of online controversy yet again, following his recent post claiming that men who participate in housework are gay.

The influencer shared an image stating “Tukar pampers anak = GAY” (changing children’s diapers equals gay), along with a lengthy caption arguing that men should not engage in domestic responsibilities.

In his controversial post, he argued that men should focus exclusively on earning money rather than helping with household chores or childcare.

He used an unusual analogy to support his position, asking followers: “Have you ever seen a king cleaning toilets in his palace? If the king is busy cleaning, he cannot run his country.”

He wrote that men’s primary role should be to “make money and conquer the world,” becoming “the strongest, richest, and most respected,” rather than what he described as “cleaning up children’s waste.”

His post suggested that men who help their wives with domestic tasks are avoiding their supposed responsibility to work outside the home.

Malaysians Reject Gender Stereotypes and Flawed Logic

The post quickly attracted negative reactions from social media users, who criticised both his views on gender roles and his association of domestic work with sexual orientation.

One commenter responded sarcastically: “I do housework every day – does that make me gay??” followed by laughing emojis.

Another user directly challenged his logic: “Just because you don’t want to help at home doesn’t mean you should criticise other men who do.”

Many commenters pointed out the flawed reasoning behind connecting household responsibilities with sexual orientation, calling his statements both outdated and harmful.

Pattern of Controversial Content

This incident is not the first time DMA Islam has been embroiled in online controversy.

He previously made inflammatory statements, including calling career women “stupid,” describing mass communication as “the dumbest field in Malaysia,” and claiming that “overweight people don’t get respect.”

His history of provocative posts has led some observers to question whether he genuinely holds these views or is deliberately courting controversy for engagement.

Many Malaysian households today operate with both partners working and sharing domestic responsibilities out of practical necessity and mutual respect.

DMA Islam’s comments have been widely viewed as promoting rigid gender stereotypes that ignore the realities of modern family life, where many fathers actively participate in childcare and household management.

Concerns Over Influencer Impact

The incident raises questions about the responsibility of those with significant social media followings, in this case, 32,000 users.

Critics argue that using such a platform to promote discriminatory views about gender roles and sexual orientation crosses the line from provocative content into potentially harmful messaging.

Mental health advocates and family counsellors have noted that such statements can negatively impact young men’s understanding of healthy relationships and parenting roles.

As of publication, DMA Islam has not issued any clarification or apology regarding his statements.

The post continues to generate discussion across Malaysian social media platforms, with the majority of responses remaining critical of his position.

