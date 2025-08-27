[Watch] Kelantan ‘BMW’ Doctor Apologises to Wife After Personal Scandal Which Leads To JCI Suspension

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dr. Wong Lu Yang, the suspended president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kota Bharu, has issued a public apology to his wife following a personal scandal that led to his removal from the youth organization.

In a video statement, the aesthetic clinic owner admitted that he and his family had been receiving “various videos and photos” for two to three months before the controversy became public.

He revealed that he had already confessed to his wife and sought her forgiveness during that period.

I chose to be honest with my partner and seek her forgiveness. We reached a consensus, and she decided to let me return to the family to jointly manage our marriage and family.

Same-Day Suspension as Legal Proceedings Confirmed

The doctor thanked his wife for “forgiving me again” and acknowledged that legal proceedings were already underway.

He asked all parties to give both sides space while promising that “those who should be held responsible will be held responsible.”

JCI Kota Bharu suspended Dr. Wong from his presidential duties today (27 August), with the organization emphasizing that the matter was “a personal issue concerning the current president” with no connection to their mission or work.

The group’s immediate past president, Tan Zhi Qian, has taken over leadership on an interim basis.

Online Backlash Prompts Privacy Plea from Couple

Dr. Wong, who became known as the ‘BMW Doctor’ after his extramarital affair was reportedly discovered in a BMW 330e, runs DW Aesthetic by Medicure Klinik in Tanah Merah.

He had previously purchased a BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport from a local dealership, which was celebrated publicly on social media years earlier.

The scandal has drawn significant online attention, so much so even JCI Kota Bharu had to ask people to stop “spamming or attacking” their social media pages, saying such behavior “disrupts the spirit of volunteerism and community service.”

In his Facebook posts, Wong had previously mentioned refusing to “compromise and blackmail” while expressing guilt over his wife being hurt “a second time” by the situation.

The couple has requested privacy and asked that their children and family members not be dragged into the controversy.

