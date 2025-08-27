[Watch] Dog Trapped On 17th Floor Rooftop In Penang, Multi-Agency Rescue Team Tries KFC To Lure Dog

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A coordinated rescue mission involving multiple agencies is ongoing to save a dog that has been trapped on the rooftop of Villa Kejora apartment in Relau, Penang, for nearly a week.

The dog was first spotted on the 17th-floor rooftop five to six days ago, prompting the Penang Animal Welfare Society (4PAWS) to respond to calls for help last Saturday (22 August).

What began as a single organisation’s rescue attempt has evolved into a multi-agency operation.

The rescue team also includes:

Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA)

Independent Animal Partners Welfare Association (IAPWA)

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) officers

Penang Civil Defence Force (JPAM)

Volunteers from Selangor

Perarakan Chingay Pulau Pinang members

Local volunteer associations

KFC Can’t Lure Him Out

Despite the coordinated efforts, the frightened animal continues to evade capture, refusing food offerings including fried chicken, roasted chicken, and KFC meals laid out by rescuers.

In their latest attempt, volunteers cut through a metal door to create a larger opening, providing the dog with a potential escape route into a safer environment. However, the traumatised animal remains hesitant to enter the designated trap area.

The rescue team has been monitoring the situation continuously, with operations extending late into the evening hours.

The rescue operation has attracted significant public attention on social media, with the hashtag #PrayForRelauDog trending among local animal welfare supporters.

Prayers, Praise, and Practical Concerns

Comments from the public have ranged from prayers for the dog’s safety to practical concerns about the animal’s access to water during the extended ordeal.

“What about water? He will be more thirsty than hungry if he hasn’t had sufficient water in days,” wrote one concerned social media user.

Others have praised the dedication of the rescue teams, with one commenter calling the volunteers “god’s angels” for their continued efforts.

According to 4PAWS, once the dog is successfully rescued, the organisation will provide shelter and care until a permanent home can be found, should no owner come forward to claim the animal.

The rescue operation continues as teams work around the clock, hoping the dog will eventually be drawn to safety by the food offerings and the patient efforts of the multi-agency team.

In their latest move, rescuers have placed a wooden plank as a makeshift bridge, hoping the dog will use it to walk to safety.

The strategic placement of the plank represents another creative attempt by the determined rescue team to provide the frightened animal with a clear and accessible path out of its hiding spot.

READ MORE: Doggy Dilemma: Semenyih Shelter Calls For Public’s Help To Cover TNB Bills

READ MORE: Alleged Dog Abuser Claims His Action Was A “Training Method”

READ MORE: Community Hub Claims Resident Cat Taken Without Consent, Animal Rescuer Shares What Happened

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.