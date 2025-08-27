Singaporean Motorcyclist’s Brake Parts Stolen At JB Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean motorcyclist’s cross-border trip turned into a nightmare when thieves stripped the rider’s bike of valuable brake components while parked at a well-known Johor Bahru mall.

The rider’s posting on the “SGRV FRONT MAN” Facebook page detailed how the motorcycle’s front master brake cylinder was stolen during a recent visit to the mall.

The theft occurred despite the vehicle being parked in what the rider assumed was a secure mall carpark.

The victim revealed he had received multiple warnings from friends about theft issues at the location before his trip, but chose to trust the mall’s reputation.

Many people had warned me not to park there because of theft issues. I chose to trust [the mall’s] reputation and facilities, but this incident has proven those warnings to be true.

The stolen brake cylinder represents both a significant financial loss and a serious safety risk, as the component is essential for motorcycle operation.

Three Key Demands Made

In his public complaint, the motorcyclist made three specific demands of the mall management:

Review and provide CCTV footage from the carpark during his stay

Explain how security staff allowed the theft to occur

Clarify whether the mall intends to provide compensation

The post has gained traction online, with commenters sharing similar experiences and warnings about the security risks associated with cross-border travel.

Social media responses highlighted that motorcycle brake components are popular targets for theft due to their high value, ease of removal, and ready availability in the resale market.

Lucky Escape, Serious Concerns

One commenter noted the victim was “damn lucky only the brakes and not the whole bike” were stolen.

Others questioned the effectiveness of mall security, suggesting that inside involvement may be a factor in such thefts.

At the time of writing, the mall management has not yet responded publicly to the theft complaint or the demands for CCTV footage and compensation.

Previous theft incidents involving Singapore vehicles at the same mall’s parking lot had also been reported on social media, suggesting this is not an isolated case.

