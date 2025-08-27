Popular Ice Cream Shop Rejects RM100 Notes, Malaysians Ask Why

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A chain ice cream shop’s refusal to accept RM100 notes has triggered a heated online debate about whether businesses can legally reject Malaysia’s highest denomination banknote.

The controversy started when a photo of a trilingual sign went viral on Facebook. The notice simply stated: “Sorry, We DO NOT ACCEPT RM 100 notes.”

Malaysian customers didn’t hold back their frustration in the comments:

“Why so much trouble to find change?” one person complained.

Another suggested payback: “Then buy 10 cups of water and pay with 10 sen coins for everything.”

Many pointed to the real problem behind the ban: “Too many fake notes,” wrote one commenter, highlighting concerns about counterfeit RM100 notes circulating in the market.

Why Shops Reject RM100 Notes

Businesses have several reasons for refusing large denomination notes:

Fake money fears – Counterfeit RM100 notes are getting harder to spot

No change available – A RM100 note for a RM8 ice cream means finding RM92 in smaller bills

Takes too long – Busy shops can’t spend time checking every large note

Untrained staff – Not every worker knows how to identify fake money

But is this even legal?

Here’s the confusing part: RM100 notes are legal tender in Malaysia.

Under the Central Bank Act, businesses are required to accept valid Malaysian ringgit notes.

But shops CAN refuse your money if:

The note is torn or damaged

They suspect it’s fake

The note is stained (like from ATM security dye)

What Customers Can Do

Malaysia’s complex transition from cash to digital payments has created a situation where businesses are increasingly rejecting RM100 notes despite their legal status.

While some suggest going cashless, this overlooks people without smartphones or bank accounts who still depend on physical money.

Small shops now treat large denominations as more trouble than they’re worth, leaving customers frustrated when their legal tender is refused.

For now, while both customers and businesses remain caught in this cash confusion:

Carry smaller denominations when possible

Ask before ordering if paying with RM100 notes

Consider digital payment options

Don’t be surprised if shops say no

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.