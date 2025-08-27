Malaysian Car Salesperson Mocked By Proton S70 Customer For Driving Perodua Myvi

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian car salesperson has shared her experience of being ridiculed by a Proton S70 customer who questioned why she drove a Perodua Myvi instead of a luxury vehicle.

The incident occurred when the female sales advisor (SA) was delivering a Proton S70 to a customer.

Upon noticing her personal vehicle, the customer mockingly asked: “Sister, you only drive a Myvi? Usually, SAs must drive luxury cars.”

Writing on social media platform Threads, the salesperson said she felt hurt but maintained her professionalism to avoid losing the sale.

She explained that even if she owned a luxury car, she would not drive it to work.

“This was the first time I felt downgraded,” she wrote, adding that the experience left her feeling helpless despite putting on a brave face.

The salesperson concluded her post by stating that while customers are free to make comments, her private life and vehicle choices should not affect professional transactions.

“What Do You Drive?” The Question Every Car Salesperson Dreads

The post resonated with others in the automotive industry, with fellow car salespeople sharing similar experiences.

One used car sales advisor commented, ‘Customers always ask me, ‘What car do you drive?’ You must drive at least a Honda.’ I tell them I drive a Myvi – it’s fuel efficient, cheap to maintain, and hassle-free.”

Another salesperson who works at a luxury car dealership shared that both he and his colleagues drive practical vehicles, such as the Perodua Bezza and Myvi, for work.

He noted that smaller cars are more convenient for navigating traffic in the Klang Valley.

“What Matters Is Money in Your Pocket”: Internet Rallies Behind Humble Car Salesperson

In widespread discussion online, many are criticising the customer’s attitude and defending the salesperson’s choice of vehicle.

Social media users pointed out that driving an affordable, reliable car is a practical decision rather than a reflection of one’s financial status or professional capability.

“What car you drive doesn’t matter – what matters is having money in your pocket,” wrote one commenter.

Others noted that many luxury car owners are heavily indebted to banks, suggesting that appearances can be deceiving when it comes to actual wealth.

Why Sales Pros Choose Cheap Rides

Industry professionals highlighted practical reasons for choosing economical vehicles for work purposes, including:

Lower maintenance costs

Better fuel efficiency

Easier parking and navigation in urban areas

Reduced risk when visiting unfamiliar locations

One real estate agent shared that colleagues who bought expensive cars for appearances often struggled with high maintenance costs, questioning whether the financial stress was worthwhile.

Sales advisors also emphasised that their primary role is to provide good service and product knowledge, not to showcase personal wealth through vehicle choices.

