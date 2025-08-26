[Watch] Shout “Merdeka!” Three Times, Get Free Ice Cream

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what might be the most Malaysian marketing stunt of 2025, ice cream chain BINGXUE is literally asking customers to shout for their supper – or in this case, their dessert.

The deal is beautifully simple: walk into any BINGXUE outlet on 30 and 31 August, yell “Merdeka!” three times at the top of your lungs, and walk out with a free ice cream cone.

No purchase necessary. No fine print. Just pure, patriotic screaming for frozen dairy goodness.

The promotion, timed perfectly for Merdeka weekend, is set to turn the chain’s 200+ outlets across the country into impromptu karaoke booths where customers are belting out the national rallying cry with the enthusiasm of football fans.

The catch? There’s a limit of 100 free ice creams per day per outlet, which means early birds get the worm – or in this case, the cone.

But with 200 locations nationwide, that’s potentially 20,000 free scoops of patriotic dairy products hitting the streets this weekend.

Historical Context: From Seven Shouts to Three

The three-shout requirement is a nod to Malaysia’s history of independence, although it’s a simplified version of the original moment that officially marked the end of British rule.

On 31 August, 1957, Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, famously shouted “Merdeka!” seven times during the independence declaration at Stadium Merdeka, with the crowd joining in.

This rallying cry, delivered immediately after he read the Proclamation of Independence, became one of the most iconic moments in Malaysian history.

While some narratives suggest he shouted only three times, historical accounts confirm it was actually seven, making BINGXUE’s three-shout promotion a more manageable tribute to that pivotal moment.

It’s important to note that this event marked the independence of the Federation of Malaya in 1957, not the formation of Malaysia itself.

Malaysia was officially formed on 16 September 1963, when Malaya merged with North Borneo (now Sabah), Sarawak, and Singapore, although Singapore separated in 1965.

