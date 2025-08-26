[Watch] Man Faces Backlash After Video Shows Him Riding Tapir Found In Forest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video showing a man sitting on top of what appears to be a distressed wild tapir has ignited fierce criticism across social media, with wildlife advocates and concerned citizens demanding immediate action from authorities.

The footage, shared by Facebook user Atras Haji Yahya, shows a man who appears to be a foreign worker perched on the back of a black-and-white Malayan tapir that sits on the forest ground, moving its trunk and looking around.

The wild tapir’s unusually docile behaviour has raised serious concerns about its condition.

“This is exactly what you SHOULD NOT do when you encounter wild animals,” Atras wrote in his post, which has since garnered hundreds of angry comments.

Leave them alone or move to another location, or call PERHILITAN (Department of Wildlife and National Parks).

Mixed Reactions Highlight Need for Wildlife Education

The incident has exposed troubling attitudes toward wildlife encounters in Malaysia.

“Please don’t hurt or injure the animal. I hope the relevant authorities can quickly rescue endangered animals like this,” pleaded one commenter.

Another user, Dhia Putera, whose comment received 131 likes, speculated about the animal’s condition.

The tapir is suffering from heat stroke. It’s sick. A wild tapir would never be this docile.

Multiple commenters shared their own experiences with tapirs, emphasising how the animals are typically shy and would flee from human contact.

“I once encountered one at a rubber plantation near the forest. Maybe it couldn’t find water during this dry season,” wrote Ufuk Timur, suggesting the animal’s unusual behaviour might indicate severe dehydration or heat exhaustion.

The proper response is to maintain distance and immediately contact authorities – not to climb on top of a potentially distressed animal for social media content.

Proper Protocol for Animal Encounters

What’s particularly disturbing is how some social media users initially treated the situation as a form of entertainment.

One commenter joked about making “belengas” (a traditional dish) from the tapir, while others seemed more concerned about the novelty of the encounter than the animal’s welfare.

Others urged immediate intervention. “If you encounter situations like this, immediately contact the PERHILITAN rescue team for rescue operations and health checks on the animals concerned,” advised Zaidi Juara.

Malayan tapirs are classified as endangered, with fewer than 2,500 individuals remaining in the wild.

They’re protected under Malaysian law, and harassing or harming them carries severe penalties.

The distinctive black-and-white mammals are crucial to forest ecosystems, often referred to as “gardeners of the forest” for their role in seed dispersal.

For now, the condition and whereabouts of the wild tapir in the video remain unknown, a sobering reminder that in the age of viral content, sometimes the most human response is to leave the camera off and call for help.

