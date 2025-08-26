[Watch] Drone Spots Missing Autistic Boy After Overnight Search In Kuching

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A six-year-old boy with autism who went missing for nearly 24 hours was found safe on Monday morning (25 August), thanks to a drone operated by a family member that spotted his legs among riverside vegetation.

Enrique Bong Kai Cen disappeared around 4.15 pm on Sunday along Jalan Kim Chu Shin in Kuching.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a sun logo, brown shorts and slippers.

The search operation was suspended late Sunday night before resuming Monday morning with over 50 personnel from the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, and family members.

Police had deployed K9 units and their own drones to aid the search, but it was a civilian-operated drone that made the crucial discovery.

The drone caught sight of the child’s legs among the vegetation along a riverbank about 200 metres from his family’s home, leading to his safe recovery.

Technology Proves Vital in Search Operations

The successful rescue highlights how drone technology is becoming increasingly valuable in search and rescue operations, particularly for missing persons cases involving children with special needs.

Children with autism may not respond to calls or may hide when they hear unfamiliar voices, making traditional search methods more challenging.

The case has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many praising the community effort and the role of technology in helping to bring Bong home safely.

Videos shared online show the emotional reunion between the boy and his relieved family members, with police officers present at the scene.

Every Parent’s Nightmare”: Autism Community Shares Similar Stories

The rescue story has deeply resonated within Malaysia’s autism community, with parents sharing their own harrowing experiences of children who wander off.

One mother, Effie Isla Khalifa, shared on Facebook how her daughter with ADHD and mild autism went missing seven times between the ages of 4 and 6, including incidents at beaches, shopping malls, and wedding ceremonies.

“It felt like losing my soul,” she wrote, describing the 45-minute search that felt like an eternity.

Her account highlights how wandering behaviour is common among autistic children, who are often drawn to water and may not respond to calls or may hide during searches, making them particularly vulnerable.

For the autism community, this successful rescue represents not just one family’s relief, but every parent’s worst nightmare turned into their greatest hope – proof that with the right technology and community support, these stories can have happy endings.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.