Malaysians Worldwide Raise RM10,000 For Abandoned Baby After Father’s ‘Throw Baby Away’ Response

A 34-year-old Malaysian Chinese woman’s desperate plea for help has touched the hearts of Malaysians nationwide, sparking an outpouring of support for her premature baby boy fighting for life in the hospital.

The single mother, who works as a Grab driver, faced every parent’s worst nightmare.

She went into labour alone at home in Subang Jaya and delivered twins by herself.

Tragically, the baby girl died, while her twin brother survived but required immediate intensive care.

“Throw the baby away” – Boyfriend’s Heartless Response

In her darkest moment, the woman called her boyfriend, who works at a phone shop, hoping for support.

Instead, she was met with shocking cruelty.

“The boyfriend asked her to throw the baby away. She slowly put her phone down, and her world turned black,” said activist Kuan Chee Heng, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, who helped coordinate the fundraising effort.

The traumatised mother then called an ambulance to rush her surviving son to University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), where he was placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

RM10,000 Hospital Bill Threatens Baby’s Discharge

With medical bills mounting to RM10,000 and no financial support from the absent father, the mother faces an impossible choice.

She already has a 3-year-old son to care for and cannot afford the hospital charges.

“She told the ambulance she does not have the money to pay for PPUM Hospital charges,” Uncle Kentang explained.

Being a Grab driver with a 3-year-old son, she simply doesn’t have the money.

The baby, now weighing nearly 2 kilograms and in stable condition, is ready for discharge.

However, the family needs RM5,000 to settle their immediate hospital bills, with an additional RM5,000 still owed to the hospital.

Community Response Overwhelming

Uncle Kentang’s Facebook post seeking RM5,000 in donations has generated an extraordinary response from Malaysians of all backgrounds.

Donations poured in from Malaysians across the globe – from Dubai, Hong Kong, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand – all contributing to save a baby they had never met.

Good Samaritans also offer a range of items, including baby essentials, clothing, and direct financial assistance.

“I would like to donate some of my daughter’s items that are not used anymore, instead of just keeping them, why not donate to those who really need,” wrote one Good Samaritan.

Another offered practical help: “If it’s possible, I can donate baby items, clothes, a bathtub, and other essential items.”

Many expressed outrage at the boyfriend’s abandonment. “Want to enjoy but don’t want to be responsible,” one commenter wrote, echoing the sentiment of dozens of others calling for accountability.

The power of Malaysian kindness in action. Every donation brings hope to this premature baby and his mother. (Pix: Facebook/Chee Heng Kuan)

Starting Fresh After Trauma

The emotional trauma has forced the mother to relocate.

She has moved from Subang Jaya to SS2, Petaling Jaya, unable to bear the memories of that horrific night.

“She has moved out of Sg Way as her memory of the pain and blood traumatised her, and the words of her boyfriend haunt her in nightmares,” Uncle Kentang explained.

Beyond immediate medical costs, the family faces ongoing challenges.

Monthly nanny fees of RM2,000 will be needed to care for the premature baby while the mother works to support her two children.

How Malaysians Can Continue To Help

Those wishing to contribute can contact Uncle Kentang at 018-2683999, who can provide the mother’s contact details for direct assistance.

The case has also highlighted broader issues surrounding support for single mothers, with some suggesting that the mother contact OrphanCare Malaysia for additional resources.

At the same time, assistance from the Social Welfare Department is being explored.

The baby boy, who reached nearly 2 kilograms and was reported healthy, has now successfully undergone surgery and been cleared for discharge.

The medical team at University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), praised by Uncle Kentang as “persuasive and adamant doctors,” ensured the baby’s complete recovery.

The overwhelming community response demonstrates the power of Malaysian compassion, with strangers stepping up to ensure an innocent child gets the chance at life that his own father denied him.

