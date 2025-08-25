[Watch] Malaysian Woman Drives 380KM Every Day Just To Work In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Elle Eisha’s daily routine would make most people quit their job on the spot – she drives 5 hours every single day to get to and from work.

Living in Cyberjaya but working all the way down in Bukit Kepong, Johor, Elle makes a 2.5-hour drive each way, covering around 380 kilometres daily just to earn a living.

She burns through RM100 daily on petrol and tolls alone – that’s over RM2,000 a month before even counting car repairs, new tires, and oil changes.

The craziest part? Elle says she’s actually lucky because her route doesn’t have bad traffic jams. Imagine if it did.

The Commute Confessions

When Elle shared her story on social media, it opened the floodgates for other Malaysian workers to reveal their own extreme commutes.

Think Elle’s situation is nuts? Wait until you hear what other Malaysians are doing.

One person commented that they drive 462 kilometres daily between home and office.

Another worker shared that they had made the Melaka to Bangsar trip for four years straight.

Someone else drives 4.5 hours each way from Taiping to Subang Jaya.

People also recounted stories about 2.5-hour drives from Shah Alam to Bangi, epic daily journeys that eat up entire mornings and evenings.

These aren’t one-off trips – people have been doing this for years.

The Advice Pours In

Some Malaysians jumped in with advice – some told Elle just to rent a room near work and go home on weekends.

Others suggested buying an electric car to save on petrol, though that’s easier said than when you’re already spending thousands monthly just getting to work.

What started as Elle sharing her daily struggle has become a window into how far Malaysian workers will go for a job.

These individuals are converting their cars into mobile offices and spending more time on highways than some people spend watching television.

The whole thing highlights just how challenging it is for Malaysian workers to balance good jobs with staying close to their families.

When your daily commute is longer than most people’s weekend road trips, something’s definitely not right.

