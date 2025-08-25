[Watch] From Breastfeeding To Backyard Chickens: How One Malaysian Mother Claims To Raise Kids On RM100

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian social media is ablaze after influencer Kakak Saga claimed she can raise a child on just RM100 per month, triggering a fierce online debate about poverty, parenting, and financial responsibility.

The controversy erupted following a YouTube interview by content creator Ccwhyao, where three influencers discussed whether people should have children if they can’t afford them.

While others argued for financial planning, Kakak Saga – a prominent content creator known for her modified Proton Saga – doubled down on her position, stating that even someone earning Malaysia’s minimum wage of RM1,700 can afford to have children.

Kakak Saga defended her math with startling specificity: “I breastfeed, so no formula costs. Diapers cost RM48 for 48 pieces, lasting about a month. For food, I go to grandma’s house to pick vegetables or catch chickens and fish.”

Her solution? Rely on extended family resources and rural self-sufficiency.

In Sarawak, indigenous people can live cheaply in villages. Most have their own land to grow vegetables, raise chickens, ducks, pigs, and rice. The government provides lots of help too.

The Internet Strikes Back

The response was swift and brutal, with critics slamming her approach as irresponsible and out of touch.

“This is exactly why there are always hungry children,” wrote one commenter, while another fired back: “Living with 1970s thinking in the 21st century—you’re killing their childhood.”

Malaysian parents weren’t buying it, breaking down the real costs of child-rearing. “RM1,700 isn’t RM17,000. With a RM3,000 salary, after loan payments and supporting parents, you’re already struggling,” one parent explained.

Others questioned long-term sustainability: “What about when they start school, or when the child wants to join activities but there’s no money?”

East vs. West Malaysia Divide

The debate revealed deep cultural and economic divides within Malaysia.

Supporters argued that Sarawak’s rural lifestyle makes Kakak Saga’s claims feasible.

“East and West Malaysia have different cultures and cost of living,” one defender wrote.

“Most of us have land to grow our own vegetables. The government provides free schools, RM1 medical consultations, and various subsidies.”

But critics weren’t convinced: “Even in villages, raising children properly costs money. Milk powder comes in different formulations for various age groups, and diapers are available in different sizes. If you have multiple children of different ages, you need to buy more.”

When “Poor” Means Having Rich Family

The most damning criticism focused on Kakak Saga’s reliance on family support.

“The key point is: when you don’t have enough money, you can take from others, like she said – from grandma,” one commenter observed.

Others questioned the sustainability: “She’s been living in her family home for eight years, not paying rent like she claims. This isn’t about being poor – it’s about having family wealth to fall back on.”

Fellow influencer Je Pong offered a contrasting view, emphasising the need for proper financial planning.

Raising children requires money. You need to budget for baby clothes and daily necessities. With only one income, it’s extremely difficult.

The debate rages on, with Kakak Saga standing firm on her RM100 monthly budget – though whether other parents are willing to test her theory remains to be seen.

