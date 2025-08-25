[Watch] Ancient Fault Awakens: Segamat Earthquake Marks First Johor Tremor In Over 100 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Segamat in Johor on Sunday morning (24 August) was caused by the sudden reactivation of an ancient fault line that had been dormant for years, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) said.

The tremor, felt at 6:13 a.m. about five kilometres west of Segamat, was followed by a weaker 2.8-magnitude aftershock at 9 a.m.

Residents in nearby areas, including Mersing, Kluang and Batu Pahat, also reported feeling the ground shake.

Residents in Taman Perling Segamat Johor reported feeling the tremor at 6:13 a.m., with CCTV footage capturing the shaking inside homes.

According to JMG’s preliminary analysis, the earthquake originated from a sideways movement along an old fault line – specifically, the Mersing Fault, which runs from northwest to southeast.

The fault had been storing up tectonic pressure for years before suddenly releasing it in Sunday’s quake.

This shows that an ancient fault has been reactivated, releasing stored tectonic energy within the continental crust.

The shallow depth of 10 kilometres confirmed the earthquake came from continental crust movement rather than volcanic activity or deep-sea plate movements, the department added.

Malaysia Sits On Stable But Pressured Plate

While Malaysia sits on the relatively stable Sunda Plate, it still feels pressure from regional tectonic systems, particularly the Sunda Subduction Zone west of Sumatra, JMG explained.

This pressure can reactivate old fault lines across Peninsular Malaysia, causing small to moderate earthquakes from time to time.

Sunday’s earthquake adds to a historical record of similar fault reactivations in the peninsula, including incidents in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang (2007-2010), Kenyir, Terengganu (1984), Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan (1987), and Manjung-Temenggor, Perak (1990).

The last recorded land-based earthquakes in Johor occurred more than a century ago, in 1922, with two tremors on 31 January (magnitude 5.4) and 7 February (magnitude 5.0), causing minor damage around Muar.

Low Risk, But Vigilance Needed

JMG stressed that while Peninsular Malaysia is not a major seismic zone, the risk of small to moderate earthquakes still exists.

The department called for continued seismic monitoring, updated mapping of active faults, and the development of early warning systems to protect the public and critical infrastructure better.

The Segamat earthquake reinforces the fact that the peninsula’s continental crust still stores tectonic stress that can be released suddenly.

Although the risk is low compared to Sumatra, proactive measures are necessary to mitigate the impact on public safety, economic development, and public confidence.

Staying Informed And Prepared

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has assured residents that the tremors were relatively weak and there is no need for excessive concern, while urging the public to stay updated through official channels.

The public can also obtain the latest weather and earthquake information through the METMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile application and official social media, or call the hotline 1300-22-1638 for further inquiries.

While Malaysia experiences both local and regional earthquake activity, including a significant magnitude 6.0 quake in Ranau, Sabah in 2015, earthquakes cannot be predicted or prevented by humans.

However, proper preparation following these guidelines can significantly reduce casualties and damage.

The key is recognizing that earthquakes themselves don’t kill—structural collapse does—making preparation and appropriate response critical for safety.



