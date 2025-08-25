Malaysia Doubles Gaza Humanitarian Aid To RM200 Million, Private Companies Urged To Contribute

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has approved an additional RM100 million in aid for Gaza, bringing the country’s total humanitarian assistance to RM200 million, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on Sunday (24 August).

Speaking at a solidarity rally for Gaza at Dataran Merdeka attended by tens of thousands of Malaysians, Anwar said the new funding adds to a previous RM100 million allocation approved two years ago.

Two years ago, we approved RM100 million in funds. Tonight I announce the government is channeling another RM100 million as a start. This aid is the Madani Government’s continued commitment to the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister described the additional funding as part of Malaysia’s consistent support for Palestine, emphasising that the country will continue pressing the international community to take firm action against Israel.

Call For Private Sector Support

Anwar also urged major companies and wealthy businesses in Malaysia to contribute aid to help ease the burden on Gaza’s residents.

Our country is free and peaceful. Learn from that experience, extend help and guarantee freedom for our friends in Palestine. I ask our country’s companies to be concerned because some have helped before.

The Prime Minister criticised Israel’s blockade of Gaza, saying food and medical supplies are frequently blocked at borders, leaving people to starve and patients unable to access needed medication.

He condemned what he called the “cruelty” of the situation, stating he had never witnessed such brutality in his 78 years of life.

During his speech, Anwar emphasised that Malaysia’s support for Palestine represents the voice of all Malaysians, not just specific parties, races or regions.

This is the voice of the Malaysian people, not the voice of a particular party, race or region. We unite to reject tyranny and wrongdoing.

Malaysia Joins International Flotilla Effort to Deliver Aid to Gaza

The Prime Minister called on young Malaysians to defend the country’s independence and progress so it can continue helping oppressed peoples, including those in Gaza.

“May the spirit of struggle continue to flourish in the hearts of our people and our brothers in Gaza. Malaysia will not leave you alone,” he said to chants from the crowd.

The rally at Dataran Merdeka drew participants from various segments of Malaysian society, demonstrating broad public support for the Palestinian cause.

It also highlighted a humanitarian effort, the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is scheduled to depart from Spain on 31 August.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a coordinated effort involving multiple countries, including Malaysia, aimed at delivering crucial aid to Gaza.

Gaza is currently facing a severe hunger crisis due to blockades, political conflict, and limited access to resources, leaving many residents struggling to find sufficient food.

Prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is part of the steering committee for the flotilla.

