MAG Takes Flight As MATTA Fair’s Top Gun: Your Ticket To Travel Dreams (And Maybe Paris)

Mark your calendars, wanderlust warriors. The 57th MATTA Fair is rolling into MITEC from 5-7 September, and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) isn’t just showing up – they’re practically taking over the place with 72 booths of futuristic travel magic.

Think of it as Comic-Con for travel junkies.

MAG is pulling out all the stops with their “MAG Arena” – a high-tech wonderland where you can get up close with AI-powered travel tech and maybe figure out what flying will look like in 2030.

Spoiler alert: it involves a lot more digital wizardry and a lot less paper boarding passes.

But here’s where it gets interesting for your wallet.

The Prizes That Actually Matter

The grand prize? A round-trip Business Class flight from KL to the City of Light.

Runner-ups aren’t exactly crying into their economy meals either – there’s Business Class to Tokyo and Economy to Auckland up for grabs.

Plus, every booking you make at the fair gets you instant gifts – it’s like Black Friday, but for people who prefer jet lag over shopping bags.

MAG Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Dersenish Aresandiran offers a pro tip: look for booths decorated with blue and orange – those are MAG and Firefly-appointed travel agents where the real deals are found.

Members of Enrich, Malaysia Airlines’ frequent flyer program, also get the VIP treatment with 5% discounts.

Manchester United Legends? At a Travel Fair?

Yeah, you read that right.

MAG’s bringing actual Manchester United legends to hang out at the travel exhibition.

Because apparently, nothing says “book that flight to London” like meeting your football heroes while browsing vacation packages.

Malaysia Airlines is the official commercial airline partner of Manchester United, enhancing their global brand collaboration.

The partnership includes a bespoke livery on Malaysia Airlines’ aircraft, featuring designs that celebrate Manchester United.

The Green Angle (Because It’s 2025)

MATTA President Nigel Wong isn’t just talking about cheap flights and Instagram-worthy destinations.

He’s pushing the “travel responsibly” message hard – protecting natural resources, celebrating Malaysian cultural heritage, the whole sustainability playbook through MATTA’s Eco & Sustainable Tourism (MESTI) initiative.

It’s travel with a conscience, which honestly feels pretty refreshing when most travel marketing is “YOLO your way around the globe.”

Wong added that RM250 million in sales are expected for this year’s MATTA Fair, possibly more, with increased intra-ASEAN travel and domestic travel spending, as well as many new products on offer.

Dersenish (second from right) addresses the media at the 57th MATTA Fair press conference on August 25, 2025, with MATTA President Nigel Wong seated to his right. The press conference at Sama Sama Hotel in KLIA outlined details for the upcoming travel fair, scheduled for 5-7 September at MITEC, with representatives from various airlines and the tourism industry present to announce promotional offerings and partnerships. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Getting There (And What You’ll Find)

Free admission means nobody’s paying to shop, while free shuttle buses from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall get you there without the parking hassle.

The fair runs from 10 am to 9 pm all weekend (Friday to Sunday), giving you plenty of time to hunt for deals.

If you’re driving anyway, parking’s available at the South Entrance basement, MITI, MATRADE, and The MET.

The main MAG action takes place at MITEC’s Level 3 International Hall, but the entire venue will be buzzing with travel deals from nearly 3,000 MATTA members spread across the area.

With 250,000 visitors expected, you’ll have plenty of company in the deal-hunting madness.

Translation: you’re not just getting one airline’s pitch – you’re getting the full Malaysian travel industry throwing deals at you from every direction.

Wong (left) and Dersenish (right) present a Business Class boarding pass prize to a lucky media representative who won the lucky draw at the 57th MATTA Fair press conference today (25 August). The winner received a Malaysia Airlines business class flight ticket to the Maldives—a preview of the exciting prizes awaiting visitors at the upcoming MATTA fair. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Bottom Line

This isn’t just another trade show where you collect brochures you’ll never read.

MAG’s betting big on becoming a top 10 global airline by 2030, and they’re using this fair to showcase exactly how they plan to get there – with AI, sustainability, and, apparently, football legends.

Trivandrum, Da Nang, Chiang Mai, and Paris are expected to be the top-selling niche routes, with MAG anticipating record-breaking sales.

Whether you’re planning your next getaway or want to see what the future of flying looks like (and maybe win a trip to Paris), the 57th MATTA Fair is serving up more than just travel brochures.

Just don’t blame us when you walk out with bookings for three different continents and an empty bank account.

That Business Class seat to Paris won’t pay for itself – unless you’re the lucky winner.

