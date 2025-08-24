Which Former PM’s Son? Malaysians Turn To ChatGPT To Speculate After Drug Arrest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians are buzzing with speculation about which former prime minister’s son has been arrested on drug charges, after police confirmed the detention but refused to reveal the suspect’s identity.

The guessing game intensified on social media following the arrest, with users poring over limited details and attempting to piece together clues about the high-profile suspect.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar’s brief confirmation, “Yes, I confirm (the arrest),” has only added fuel to the speculation fire, as authorities remain tight-lipped about which political family is involved.

The suspect was arrested during a special integrated crime prevention operation in Damansara early Sunday morning (24 August), after police allegedly found heroin and drug paraphernalia in his luxury vehicle.

During the inspection of the vehicle involved, police found suspected heroin drugs along with several equipment used for substance abuse. So we detained him for further investigation.

Ferrari Rumours and Viral Photos

Adding to the intrigue, unverified claims suggest the suspect was driving a Ferrari when arrested, though police have not confirmed the vehicle’s make.

Adding to the online frenzy, what appears to be an official police report has been circulated on social media, detailing the seized items, including 3.16 grams of heroin in a transparent packet labelled “MOTMOD,” along with various drug paraphernalia, including foil, straws, and small containers.

More controversially, a partially hidden MyKad purportedly belonging to the suspect has also been shared online, with part of the individual’s face visible, further intensifying the guessing game among netizens trying to identify the person.

The online speculation has reached fever pitch as Malaysians debate which of the country’s former prime ministers – Malaysia has had multiple PMs, especially in recent years – might be connected to the case.

The speculation has become so intense that some Malaysians have even turned to ChatGPT and other AI tools to help narrow down possibilities, feeding information gleaned from the leaked MyKad details to try to identify which former prime minister’s son matches the profile.

Previous Drug Record

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspect reportedly has a previous record related to drug offences.

This provides another clue for amateur online detectives.

Media outlets have adopted a cautious approach, refraining from naming the suspect until official confirmation is received from the authorities.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malaysiakini.

