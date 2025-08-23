Guinness Brings Premier League Trophy To KL In Epic Football Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Football fever has officially hit Kuala Lumpur as Guinness rolled out the red carpet for the Premier League Trophy at Pavilion KL this weekend, and let’s just say they’re not messing around.

The beer giant kicked things off in style Friday with 100 lucky football fans forming a ceremonial Guard of Honour to welcome the actual Premier League Trophy – you know, the same silverware that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have battled for season after season.

These fans, decked out in their team jerseys and Guinness gear, put aside their club rivalries for one epic moment of football unity.

“It’s not about who you support, it’s about what brings us together,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia, perfectly capturing why football is the beautiful game that turns strangers into best mates (at least until the next derby).

But here’s where it gets really good – those Guard of Honour participants didn’t just get bragging rights.

They scored professional photos with the Premier League Trophy (the kind of shot usually reserved for Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola), exclusive Guinness merchandise, and a complimentary pint to celebrate.

Your Turn to Get in on the Action

The Premier League Trophy continues its stay at Pavilion KL Connection through Sunday (24 August), giving football fans in the city their final opportunity to get up close with football’s holy grail.

And Guinness isn’t just showing off the trophy – they’re giving away over 3,000 free Guinness Draughts throughout the weekend.

The catch? You’ve got to earn it the fun way:

Rock up in your team’s jersey (whether you’re Team Red, Blue, or whatever colour your heart bleeds), film yourself in slow-motion with the Premier League Trophy (because everything looks cooler in slo-mo), post it on social media with #lovelydayforaguinness, and boom – free pint secured.

It’s basically the perfect weekend plan: see the Premier League Trophy, create content that’ll make your mates jealous, and enjoy a cold one while you’re at it.

As the official beer of the Premier League, Guinness knows how to throw a football celebration that brings fans together, regardless of whether you’re a Reds fan anticipating a glory night at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, a Gooner already planning your title parade route, or a Manchester United fan still explaining why finishing 15th was actually progress.

Just remember, this party’s strictly for non-Muslim fans aged 21 and above, and Guinness is keeping it responsible – no drinking and driving, folks. Free Guinness promotion available while stocks last, terms and conditions apply.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.