[Watch] Pig Makes Dramatic Highway Escape, Internet Goes Wild

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A pig’s desperate bid for freedom has captured the internet’s attention after dashcam footage showed the animal jumping from a moving truck and tumbling across the asphalt in broad daylight.

The dramatic escape attempt was caught on camera by a trailing car’s dashcam and quickly went viral after being posted to the “Info Semasa Malaysia” Facebook page.

The footage shows the pig struggling to climb over the truck’s railings before taking a bold leap onto the road below. The animal hits the pavement hard, rolling several times before coming to a stop on the asphalt.

While the specific time and location remain unclear, the incident reportedly occurred overseas and has resonated with viewers.

Internet Feels the Feels

The comment section tells its own story, with many expressing sympathy for the pig’s plight.

“Very pitiful, even though it’s a pig, it must have been in pain,” wrote one viewer.

Another added the darkly poetic: “Rather commit suicide than be slaughtered.”

According to the original poster’s replies to commenters, the truck driver eventually stopped to retrieve the pig.

Otherwise, she joked, she would have stopped to take it home for dinner.

The video perfectly captures that split second when survival instinct kicks in – even if you’re a pig on a truck heading to an uncertain fate.

Sometimes you just gotta jump.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.