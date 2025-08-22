[Watch] F/A-18D Hornet Fighter Jet Crash At Kuantan Air Base, Two Pilots Safe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two pilots involved in a fighter jet crash at Kuantan Air Base last night (21 August) have been confirmed safe, police said.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said both victims were rushed to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) for further medical examination.

The accident happened when the McDonnell Douglas F/A-18D Hornet aircraft was preparing for takeoff, Yahaya said, based on initial information.

“Police are waiting for the medical examination report from the HTAA medical team. But as of now, both pilots involved are confirmed safe,” he said when contacted.

The crash site was located on the runway of Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport and did not involve any civilian areas, Yahaya added.

Official Confirmation from Air Force

Earlier, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Public Relations Division issued a media statement confirming that the accident occurred at 9:05 p.m. last night.

The RMAF also confirmed that the aircraft involved in the crash was an F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed, and investigations are expected to continue.

This incident adds to the list of incidents involving F/A-18 jets, highlighting safety concerns around their operation and maintenance.

Malaysia operates a total of eight F/A-18D Hornets, which have been the backbone of the RMAF since the mid-1990s.

These fighter jets are critical for Malaysia’s tactical air power, capable of various roles from air-to-air interception to ground support.

Part of Ongoing Fleet Challenges

This incident adds to a series of previous occurrences involving RMAF combat aircraft.

The air force has encountered operational challenges with its aircraft fleet over the years, while simultaneously pursuing modernisation and enhancement programmes for Malaysia’s air defence capabilities.

Just last week, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, directed the Ministry of Defence (MinDef) to cancel the proposed acquisition of used Black Hawk helicopters that are over 30 years old, deeming them as ‘flying coffins’ not suitable for pilots.

MinDef has previously indicated openness to various options in its fighter aircraft procurement plans, including second-hand Royal Kuwaiti Air Force Hornets and advanced fighter aircraft such as the French Rafale or the Korean KF-21 Boromae.

Earlier this week, defence officials suggested considering fifth-generation fighters if current procurement processes face delays, although the acquisition of the Lockheed Martin F-35 appears unlikely due to various constraints.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

