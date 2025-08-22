Sports Toto RM78.5 Million Jackpot Split Three Ways

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lightning struck three times on Wednesday evening (20 August) as the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot finally found its winners after months of rolling over.

The massive RM78,538,227.70 prize pool was split between three lucky ticket holders, with one Johor Bahru punter walking away with the lion’s share.

The biggest winner, who bought their ticket at a betting outlet in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Bahru, used the standard betting method and scored a life-changing RM73,125,073.90.

Not a bad return on investment.

The jackpot for Supreme Toto 6/58 consists of 65% of the prize pool plus an upfront amount of RM8,888,888, and any snowballed amounts from previous draws.

EZ-Bet Players Score Big Too

Meanwhile, two other winners in Selangor had reason to celebrate, though their winnings were more modest by comparison.

One lucky soul in Batu Caves, who went with the EZ-Bet option, pocketed RM2,089,287.20.

Another winner in Petaling Jaya, also using EZ-Bet, claimed RM3,323,866.60.

EZ-Bet offers players the chance to win more with smaller bets.

For instance, betting on 15 numbers can cost RM286, and winning requires matching only six numbers to share the jackpot.

From Record High to Historic Win

The jackpot had been building up steam since 18 January, when it previously hit a record-breaking accumulation of over RM121.73 million.

This latest windfall represents one of the biggest lottery payouts in Malaysian history.

For those keeping score at home, the winning draw was number 6010/25, held on 20 August.

The tickets were sold at outlets in Johor Bahru (standard bet), Batu Caves (EZ-Bet), and Petaling Jaya (EZ-Bet).

Three ordinary people just became extraordinarily wealthy. The rest of us? Back to buying our usual tickets and dreaming.

