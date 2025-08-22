RM100 SARA Aid Appears Early In System, But Shopping Only Starts 31 Aug

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) basic aid, originally scheduled to be available from 31 August, has unexpectedly appeared in the checking system.

However, citizens can only use the aid for shopping from the official start date.

Citizens can now check their eligibility for the RM100 SARA basic aid by entering their identity card numbers on the official website.

While the system initially showed a balance of zero, checks conducted at 5 pm revealed that balances had been updated to RM100.

It remains unclear whether this is a system glitch or if citizens can already use the aid for purchases ahead of schedule.

However, according to earlier announcements, the aid programme only takes effect on 31 August and runs for five months until 31 December.

No Application Required for Citizens

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced that, starting from 31 August, the government will distribute RM100 in aid through MyKad to all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, with no special application required.

The one-time RM100 aid can be used to purchase 14 categories of items under the basic aid programme:

White rice

Eggs

Cooking oil

Flour

Bread

Biscuits

Instant noodles

Canned food

Beverages

Seasonings

Personal care products

School supplies

Medicine

Household cleaning products

All participating merchants will display “MyKasih” signs on their product shelves.

More than 4,100 stores nationwide are participating, including major retailers such as Mydin, Lotus’s, Econsave, 99 Speedmart, as well as grocery stores and convenience stores where related products can be purchased.

