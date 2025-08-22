Brand New Proton S70 Gets Repo’d And Auctioned Off After Less Than a Year – Owner Couldn’t Keep Up Payments

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Here’s a cautionary tale that’ll make you think twice before signing that car loan.

A brand-new 2025 Proton S70 that rolled off the lot this year just got repossessed by the bank and sold at auction – all within the same calendar year.

The black S70 Flagship, originally priced at RM92,464, was auctioned with a starting bid of just RM66,000.

By the time the hammer fell, some lucky bidder walked away with a nearly-new ride for RM70,000 – saving themselves over RM20,000 compared to buying from a dealer.

The Cold Reality of Car Repos

The story broke on Facebook’s “Selangor Auction Property” page, where eagle-eyed netizens spotted the 2025 S70 listed for auction at Pandan Perdana.

The car’s registration shows it’s a 2025 model with no keys included – a telltale sign of a repossession.

“Many people buy cars but can’t afford the monthly payments,” one commenter noted.

“Eventually the bank has no choice but to auction it off.”

Mixed Reactions from Car Hunters

The auction listing sparked heated debate online.

While some called it a “still good deal hahaha,” others weren’t impressed with the RM70,000 final price.

“Sorry, not worth that much. 40k will only consider,” wrote one sceptical buyer.

Another potential bidder lamented: “Saw this and was drooling, but unfortunately don’t have that much cash!”

Cash Only, No Financing

Here’s the catch that stopped many interested buyers: auction purchases require full cash payment up front.

“This type of car, dealers can buy it cheaper than repo cars. When you win the bid, you’d better have the cash ready,” explained one commenter who clearly knew the auction game.

The incident underscores Malaysia’s ongoing issue with car loan defaults.

Banks regularly repossess vehicles when owners fall behind on payments, then sell them at auctions to recover losses.

For buyers, it’s a chance to score deals – if you’ve got the cash and don’t mind the risks that come with repo cars.

One thing’s for sure: somewhere out there, a former S70 owner is learning the hard way that monthly car payments don’t take holidays.

Here’s the harsh reality behind that S70 repo story – this official price list shows the Flagship variant at RM89,800 (RM92,639 with insurance), meaning someone took on a nearly RM93k commitment and couldn’t sustain it long enough to even break in the car properly. (Pix: Proton)

