[Watch] RM685k Terrace Home Comes With ‘Free Pickleball Court’

A real estate agent in Kuching, Sarawak, recently went viral after showcasing what might be the world’s most hilariously oversized terrace house garage – and honestly, we’re not even sure if “garage” is the right word anymore.

The Federal Park Phase 2 property, priced at RM685,000, features a car porch so absurdly long that it took the agent nearly a full minute to walk from the front gate to the actual house.

We’re talking about a driveway that could comfortably park 10 cars in a single file, or as one commenter joked, “suitable for bus and lorry drivers.”

Malaysian online community, never ones to miss a comedic opportunity, immediately flooded the comments with increasingly creative suggestions for the space:

“Can build a pickleball court in front!”

“Perfect for badminton courts”

“Suitable as an airport runway”

“Can rent out the parking space”

“Build another house in the car park area”

One particularly witty observer noted that taking out the trash would be “like going to the gym,” while another pointed out that even thieves would be too lazy to rob the place – they’d need a bicycle to reach the front door.

The Math is Mathing (Sort Of)

Perhaps the most savage comment came from someone who broke down the economics: “RM400k for the house, RM285k for the porch.”

When you put it that way, you’re essentially buying premium real estate that comes with a small house attached.

Jokes aside, this setup actually solves a real problem for Malaysian families.

As the agent noted, most terrace house residents struggle with parking – multiple cars per household mean someone’s always stuck parking on the street. This place? You could host a small car show.

The property also opens up legitimate business opportunities – that space could genuinely work as a small event venue, storage facility, or yes, even a sports court.

One person’s architectural quirk is another person’s entrepreneurial goldmine.

For families tired of playing musical chairs with parking spots, or entrepreneurs looking for built-in commercial space, this might just be the most practical “weird” house in Malaysia.

