Two Young Lives Lost At KL Condo Complex On Same Day, Community Calls For Mental Health Support

Two university students died in separate incidents at a condominium complex in Setapak on Wednesday (20 August), with both falling from high floors within hours of each other.

The first incident occurred at 6:30 am when a 22-year-old female student from Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TARUMT) fell from the 22nd floor of Block B.

The second death happened around 8:30 pm when a male university student fell from Block A.

According to residents, the male victim fell from a high floor and landed near the basketball court at ground level.

Classmates and friends rushed to the scene after learning of the incident, identifying the victim through their clothing at the scene.

Witnesses were also seen crying and emotionally distressed.

A social media post discussing the tragic incidents at the condominium, with users commenting on the concerning pattern of similar cases at the location. (Pix: Xiaohongshu)

Police Investigation and Family Accounts

Police sealed off both scenes and barred the media from entering the premises.

Investigations were ongoing as of midnight on the night of the incidents, with police remaining at the scene while authorities worked to confirm the identity of the male victim.

In the earlier case involving the female student, her father told authorities that she had been suffering from long-term verbal bullying and isolation by three female classmates.

He said the sustained pressure may have driven her to take her own life.

Both incidents remain under active investigation by the police as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding each case.

Community Impact and Concerns

The back-to-back incidents have sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly among university students and residents of the area.

Social media posts expressing disbelief that two similar tragic cases could occur in a single day have gone viral, with many questioning what could drive young people to such desperate measures.

Some observers have claimed that similar incidents have occurred at the exact location, raising concerns about potential copycat behaviour and the adequacy of mental health support available to students in the area.

These tragic incidents also highlight growing concerns about:

Academic pressure on university students

Bullying and social isolation among young people

The need for better mental health support systems in educational institutions

The impact of social media on vulnerable individuals

Local media coverage highlights the tragic loss and includes emergency contact numbers, as the victim’s family raises concerns about bullying. (Pix: Facebook)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew and China Press.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

