Johor Dental Clinic To Close For 30 Days Over Upside-Down Malaysian Flag

A private dental clinic in Pontian, Johor, has been ordered to close for 30 days after displaying Malaysia’s national flag upside down.

The Pontian Municipal Council (MPPn) issued a closure notice to the dental clinic at Pontian Trade Centre at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Council President Abdul Azim Shamsuddin.

The clinic violated the Trade Business and Industrial Licensing By-laws (MDP) 2019, which mandates the proper display of the Jalur Gemilang or Johor state flag at all licensed and unlicensed premises, particularly during National Day celebrations.

“Every premises licensed or unlicensed under this by-law is required to fly the Jalur Gemilang or Johor state flag in the correct manner and method for certain periods, including National Day celebrations,” Abdul Azim explained.

Viral Video Triggers Investigation as Officials Express Disappointment

The incident came to light after a 33-second video showing the inverted flag went viral on social media platforms.

Pontian District Officer Kamalludin Jamal expressed disappointment over the recurring nature of such incidents.

We are shocked and did not expect this to happen again, especially involving a dental clinic premise. This incident is very disappointing to the district administration.

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan called for calm, confirming that both the business owner and a female staff member had provided statements to police after several reports were lodged.

He emphasised that the flag was hung incorrectly due to negligence, not intentional disrespect.

The closure was implemented under By-law 49(2), which grants the council president the authority to shut down premises that violate license conditions or municipal by-laws.

The clinic owner may submit a written appeal during the closure period; however, any decision remains at the discretion of the MPPn president.

Critics Slam ‘Arbitrary’ Punishment as Fear Grows Over Flag Displays

The punishment has drawn criticism from various quarters.

Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya condemned the closure as “arbitrary and high-handed”, warning that it could create negative associations with the national flag.

Social media users have also voiced concerns, that the disproportionate response to what was acknowledged as an unintentional mistake could discourage patriotic displays of the flag, particularly among small business owners who may lack detailed knowledge of proper flag protocols.

This marks the fourth incident of a flag being displayed upside down this month, highlighting ongoing challenges with proper flag protocol during Malaysia’s National Day period.

Authorities are urging all businesses to verify proper flag display procedures through official channels or seek guidance from district offices and local authorities.

