30 MPs To Join Gaza Solidarity Rally As Flotilla Mission Prepares To Launch

Thirty Malaysian Members of Parliament have confirmed their participation in a Gaza solidarity rally planned for Sunday, as the country prepares to support an international flotilla mission aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The “Perhimpunan Bersamamu Gaza and 1000 Flotilla Nusantara Break the Siege” rally will be held at Dataran Merdeka, with invitations extended to all MPs regardless of party affiliation.

Government Backbenchers Club chief Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who is also the Paya Besar MP, said more parliamentarians have expressed interest in joining the event.

So far 30 MPs have confirmed their participation, but more are expressing interest.

The MPs are voicing support for the “1000 Flotilla Break the Siege” mission, a humanitarian initiative backed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The mission aims to deliver aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the territory.

Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, flanked by MPs, announced in the Dewan Rakyat parliamentary support for the Gaza flotilla mission. (Pix: Facebook/Dato’ Mohd Isam Bin Hj. Mohd Isa)



MPs Pledge Support Despite Diplomatic Challenges

Shahar said Malaysian parliamentarians condemned what they described as systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, with 239 media practitioners reportedly killed in the conflict.

MPs also pledged to provide diplomatic and legal support for the mission participants.

We express our full support for the initiative of the 1000 Flotilla ‘Break the Siege’ and Sumud Nusantara.

The pledge for diplomatic support could prove crucial given Malaysia’s lack of formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

This absence of direct diplomatic channels raises questions about how Malaysia would respond if flotilla participants are detained by Israeli forces, potentially complicating any rescue or negotiation efforts.

Shahar, speaking to reporters at Parliament today (21 August), also called on the government to pursue stronger measures against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying Malaysian MPs would stand united in defending Palestinian rights.

MPs led by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (centre) met with MAPIM to discuss support for the Gaza flotilla mission at Parliament. (Pix: Facebook/Taufiq Johari)

International Support Sought For High-Risk Mission

The flotilla – under the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian initiative – is scheduled to depart from Spain on 31 August, Malaysia’s National Day, and from Tunisia on 4 September.

Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said 44 countries have confirmed participation in the mission, which aims to reach Gaza by 20 September.

He described it as a “non-violent, civilian mission” that faces high risks and would need as much support as possible from around the world.

We have written to at least 140 governments and some prominent global figures.

The organisers said they have reached out to international leaders, including the UN Secretary-General and religious figures, to seek recognition and protection for the mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, touted as the biggest ever in modern history, is led by prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

