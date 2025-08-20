Guthrie & Gamuda Teams Up To Boost Solar Power In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

SD Guthrie Berhad (Guthrie) and Gamuda Energy Sdn Bhd (Gamuda) have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop, own and operate solar power assets (including energy storage systems) with an accumulated target capacity of 1.2GW.

The collaboration leverages Guthrie’s vast and strategically located land bank across Malaysia, and Gamuda’s proven experience and technical expertise in delivering a growing 3GW pipeline of renewable energy (RE) projects across the Asia Pacific.

With this synergy, the partners aim to capitalise on the surging demand for RE from high-quality offtakers, offering fast-tracked, scalable RE supply, which will be critical to meet the sustainability objectives of industrial and data centre players in Malaysia.

Guthrie Group Managing Director Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha explained that Renewable Energy is one of two new business verticals identified as a growing pillar of the company’s future.

It is critical, both as a new and sustainable revenue stream and for our net-zero target. At a national scale, it will help to advance Malaysia’s efforts to decarbonise its electricity sector. With Gamuda, we are continuing our strategy of partnering with established and experienced players to provide a strategic pathway for Guthrie to accelerate our expansion into these new verticals. Guthrie Group Managing Director Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha.

Guthrie’s first 15MW Corporate Green Power Programme (CGPP) solar plant in Bukit Selarong, Kedah, is targeted to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Helmy said that this latest partnership is an opportunity to create value by meeting renewable energy demand from both public and private sector users under frameworks such as the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS).

The solar assets will further enhance the long-term value of Guthrie’s land portfolio.

Gamuda Engineering Executive Director Faris Mohd Yusof added that the company is focused on growing its renewable energy infrastructure portfolio, particularly in Malaysia and Australia.

This involves projects across different renewable asset classes, including solar, wind, hydro (including pumped hydro), battery energy storage systems and transmission projects with collectively over 3GW of renewables in various stages of deployment.

Our expertise in delivering utility-scale solar farms – ranging from over 100MW projects in Malaysia to significantly larger projects abroad – combined with our exclusive partnership with Guthrie, who hold the largest nationwide landbank for RE deployment, uniquely positions our JV to provide renewable energy solutions at scale for our multinational partners. Our end-to-end delivery will be supplemented by our strategic stake in ERS Energy with their strong solar EPCC track record across the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia and of course, in our home country, Malaysia. Gamuda Engineering Executive Director Faris Mohd Yusof.

In the first phase of the collaboration, both partners will identify Guthrie’s unproductive or under-utilised land assets nationwide to assess their potential for solar power development.

The parties will make further announcements on the collaboration in the future.

