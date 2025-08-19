[Watch] Mat Rempits Race Past KLCC While Giving Tourists Live Commentary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The scene plays out like some bizarre cultural exchange program nobody signed up for.

There’s the tourist, phone out, trying to make sense of the motorcycle mayhem erupting in front of Malaysia’s most prestigious address.

And there’s the Mat Rempit, casually providing live commentary while his crew turns Jalan Ampang into their personal racetrack.

“What’s happening here?” the tourist asks, watching the chaos unfold.

“Mat Rempit,” comes the reply from a rider standing nearby, the words coming out slowly as he searches for the right English terms to explain this uniquely Malaysian phenomenon.

The tourist keeps filming, clearly mesmerised by this impromptu street theatre.

Behind the casual conversation, dozens of modified motorcycles are treating the KLCC stretch like their private circuit – roaring up the road in formation, hitting the turnaround, then thundering back down past the gleaming towers.

Tourism Advisory: Mat Rempit Edition

It’s surreal-this casual cultural briefing happening while the subject matter roars past in real-time.

Up and down, up and down, like some kind of motorised metronome keeping time to the weekend chaos.

“If you want to come to Malaysia, don’t worry, this happens on weekends,” another rider adds, as if he’s providing helpful tourism advice about when to expect the show.

The tourist, still filming the endless parade of bikes, asks the obvious follow-up: “Will this make people come to Malaysia?”

The Mat Rempit pauses, considering the question while another wave of motorcycles roars past the towers.

“I don’t think so,” he replies with refreshing honesty, then adds with a slight shrug, “because sometimes people think this is a bit annoying.”

“Does everyone leave when police come?” the tourist asks next, clearly trying to understand the full dynamics of this weekend ritual.

“Modifying motorcycles is not allowed,” the Mat Rempit explains, his English careful but clear on this particular point.

When KLCC Becomes Malaysia’s Most Expensive Drag Strip

And so, on Saturday and Sunday nights, the most expensive real estate in Malaysia becomes a free-for-all racetrack, complete with international spectators enjoying the immersive experience.

The whole thing unfolds with an almost choreographed rhythm – explanation, roar of engines heading up, brief pause, roar of engines heading back down, more explanation.

The Petronas Twin Towers stand there like silent witnesses to this weekly transformation of their front yard into Malaysia’s most prestigious drag strip.

No tourism brochure mentions this particular attraction, but judging by the tourists’ reaction, it might be more memorable than the official sights.

Rinse, repeat, all night long.

One netizen commented with brutal honesty on the video.

Just ignore them. They spent 95% of their salary for the bike and 5% for the family and future savings (if they have).

