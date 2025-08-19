[Watch] Activists Threatened At KL Night Market While Conducting Anti-Communist Activities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of volunteers from Tuidang Malaysia were threatened by three men in black clothing and face masks while conducting their regular activities at the popular Taman Connaught night market in Cheras recently.

The incident occurred as the volunteers were operating their booth to explain what they describe as the harmful nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and assist Chinese tourists in renouncing their membership from CCP-affiliated organisations.

According to a Facebook post by Malaysia Anti-CCP Blog, the volunteers encountered “a group of men in black with fierce expressions” who threatened them in Mandarin to leave immediately.

Feeling their safety was seriously threatened, the volunteers made a police report that same night.

The volunteers claimed one of the suspects scolded them by saying “No Communist Party, No New China” – a prominent Chinese revolutionary song that emphasises the CCP’s role in establishing modern China.

Background on Tuidang Movement

Tuidang, which means “quit the party” in Chinese, is a movement based in New York that encourages Chinese people to renounce their membership in the CCP and its affiliated youth organisations.

Tuidang Malaysia regularly sets up booths at public locations to provide information about the movement and assist Chinese nationals who wish to withdraw from CCP organisations.

The volunteers typically target areas frequented by Chinese tourists and residents, offering literature and personal assistance for those seeking to distance themselves from the CCP.

Their activities include organising awareness roadshows in the Bukit Bintang area to raise public consciousness about the issue of organ harvesting, particularly focusing on the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

The Tuidang movement also promotes traditional Chinese culture through Shen Yun Performing Arts, which is deeply tied to the revival of authentic Chinese cultural heritage.

Established in New York in 2006, Shen Yun Performing Arts is touted as the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company.

Tuidang Spokesperson Calls for Dedicated Reporting Mechanisms

Jane Teo, spokesperson for Tuidang Malaysia, told TRP that such incidents reflect a broader pattern of alleged transnational activities by the CCP.

She claimed that the CCP has been conducting transnational operations worldwide to spread its influence.

In some cases, victims allegedly received death threats.

What we see here may be the beginning of increased activities in Malaysia. Authorities could consider establishing dedicated reporting mechanisms for those who face harassment from foreign-linked groups, similar to systems implemented in other countries.

Teo emphasised the importance of protecting Malaysians’ safety and property from what she describes as invasive foreign influences, noting Malaysia’s historical experience with communist activities.

She also urged Malaysians not to be complicit with the CCP, notably in alleged organ harvesting practices.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.