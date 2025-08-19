“Never Heard Her Complain Of Any Illness” – Healthy Principal Dies Unexpectedly At School

TRP
She was conducting a charity sale and art competition at the Chinese primary school when she felt unwell, returned to her office to rest, and was later found unconscious.

August 19, 2025
Facebook: 阿芠（天天精彩视频)/K1 Media

A 44-year-old Chinese primary school principal collapsed and died while hosting a school charity event on Sunday, leaving her family in shock.

Hor Won Fong, principal of SJKC Kampung Baru Gedok in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan, was conducting a “Little Entrepreneurs Charity Sale” and art competition when she suddenly felt unwell.

She returned to her office to rest but was later found unconscious.

Despite emergency treatment, she was pronounced dead.

Her father-in-law, Han Wei Jin, said the family was devastated by the sudden loss.

She was fine yesterday when she attended the charity event at school. Then we received the terrible news shortly after. We were completely caught off guard.

Heart Disease Claims Life of Dedicated Educator 

Han said Hor was married to his third son, Kaw Hwi.

He added that the couple’s children have been deeply affected by the tragedy.

Apart from feeling extremely heartbroken, I really don’t know how to describe it. We can only accept the reality. We had never heard her complain of any illness before.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman confirmed that a post-mortem examination at Tampin Hospital revealed the cause of death was heart disease.

The incident has shocked the local education community, with many remembering Hor as a dedicated educator who was actively involved in school activities until her final day.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

