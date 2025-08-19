Company’s Annual Dinner Exposed As Elaborate Scam – MacBook Prize Turns Out To Be Empty Box

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A shocking workplace scandal has emerged after an employee revealed their company’s annual dinner prizes were completely fake, with a colleague receiving only an empty MacBook box instead of the actual laptop.

The whistleblower, posting on XUAN Facebook page, described attending their first company annual dinner, where impressive prizes, including MacBooks, vacuum cleaners, and cash packets, were displayed.

Initially impressed by what seemed like a generous boss willing to invest in employees, the truth only came to light later.

One colleague who “won” a MacBook discovered it was just an empty box.

When she questioned the boss about the mistake, she was coldly asked, “Haven’t you gotten enough already?”

The employee later learned that everything was fake – all the prizes were merely props for photo opportunities, creating an illusion of company generosity.

The Full Picture of Workplace Manipulation

Further investigation revealed a pattern of deceptive practices:

Fake Work-Life Balance : Boss preached balance while working nearly 24/7 and demanding employees be available anytime

: Boss preached balance while working nearly 24/7 and demanding employees be available anytime Mandatory “Team Building” : Monthly 3-day-2-night meetings disguised as reviews, actually unpaid overtime with no compensation

: Monthly 3-day-2-night meetings disguised as reviews, actually unpaid overtime with no compensation Staged Social Media : Employees forced to photograph everything – meals, meetings, activities – to create fake “warm family company” recruitment ads

: Employees forced to photograph everything – meals, meetings, activities – to create fake “warm family company” recruitment ads High Turnover : Mostly female staff with extremely high resignation rates, people leaving in groups

: Mostly female staff with extremely high resignation rates, people leaving in groups Psychological Manipulation: Boss used personality tests and numerology for hiring decisions, never gave direct feedback, always blamed departing employees on “team consensus”

Even company trips were revealed as management ego-stroking sessions where only bosses could sing karaoke while others sat silently. Employees were forbidden from taking leave the day after returning.

Public Outcry and Warning Signs

The online community has rallied around the victim, unanimously advising the victim to start job hunting immediately and warning that companies advertising themselves as “dream workplaces” with excessive team photos are major red flags.

Other users highlight that organisations over-emphasising “family culture” during recruitment often use this language to mask poor working conditions and boundary issues.

Companies that demand excessive team photos for marketing purposes are typically more focused on creating false images than on prioritising employee welfare.

Users particularly warn against employers using grandiose terms like “amazing benefits,” as these often compensate for a lack of substance.

At the same time, workplaces with unusually high female-to-male staff ratios, combined with high turnover rates, can indicate systemic management problems.

The consensus is clear: when companies invest more energy in image-crafting than genuine employee care, workers should prioritise finding better opportunities.

