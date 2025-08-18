[Watch] Internet Celebrity Khairul Aming Sets New Sales Record: RM1.2 Million in 30 Seconds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian social media star and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has once again proven his incredible selling power, generating RM1.2 million in sales within just 30 seconds of launching his latest product.

The business mogul’s newest creation, “Rendang Daging Nyet Berapi” – a ready-to-eat rendang product – sold an astounding 70,000 packets in half a minute after going live online.

This marks the third product under his popular Nyet brand.

Priced at RM17.99 per packet and sold in bundles of 5, the product sold out entirely within 30 seconds, with the “SOLD OUT” sign flashing across screens as consumers rushed to make purchases.

New Zealand Trip Giveaway

To celebrate the product launch, Khairul offered an attractive prize: free trips to New Zealand’s South Island for the five fastest buyers.

Each winner can bring along one friend, making it a total of 10 people on this all-expenses-paid journey.

The prize covers:

Round-trip flights

Local accommodation

All travel expenses during the trip

Khairul revealed that he chose New Zealand’s South Island as his destination because October is springtime there, offering beautiful scenery and pleasant weather that is perfect for tourism.

The trip connection stems from his meeting with New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, last year, which helped establish good relations with the New Zealand Embassy.

Continued Dominance

From his original Sambal Nyet chilli sauce to subsequent product launches, Khairul has consistently sold out inventory within short timeframes, becoming a phenomenon in Malaysia’s online shopping scene.

His unique marketing approach and relatable image continue to win over consumers, solidifying his position as Malaysia’s top online sales influencer.

This latest success further cements his reputation as the undisputed “King of Sales” in Malaysia’s digital marketplace.

Khairul, whose real name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, hails from Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

The mechanical engineering graduate previously worked in the oil and gas industry.

