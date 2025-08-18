Singaporean Stuffs RM800,000 Genting Jackpot Win Into Backpack, Encounters Border Hurdles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Singaporean businesswoman experienced unexpected difficulties transferring her casino winnings back home after hitting a RM800,000 jackpot at Genting Highlands in April.

Sherylynn Kok, 28, won the grand prize on a slot machine during a family weekend trip, but discovered that moving large sums across borders involved complex banking procedures and security considerations.

Kok triggered the jackpot feature game and secured the RM800,000 payout, which casino staff verified as legitimate.

She received eight bundles of RM100,000 in RM10,000 notes, requiring a backpack to carry the cash.

Security guards escorted her within the casino premises but informed her they could not provide protection once she left the building.

The family took shifts watching the money overnight in their hotel room.

Banking Roadblocks Force Extended Stay

Weekend bank closures prevented immediate money transfers.

The group also learned that remitting the funds required a Malaysian bank account, which none of them had opened.

At the airport, they discovered that exporting such large amounts of cash from Malaysia required national bank approval.

Kok’s parents returned to Singapore while she and her boyfriend remained to resolve the transfer issues.

The following day, Kok opened a dual-currency account with OCBC Malaysia, which allowed her to complete the transfer process.

Measured Perspective on Unexpected Fortune

Kok described herself as risk-averse when it came to investments and opted to keep the money in a standard bank account.

She cited examples of others who had quickly spent large windfalls and viewed her winnings as providing more time flexibility rather than immediate wealth.

I don’t think SGD200,000 will last you a lifetime.

The case illustrates the procedural requirements that can complicate large cross-border financial transfers, even for legitimate casino winnings.

Original reporting by The Straits Times

