Firefighters Rappel To Rescue Man From 18th Floor Ledge In Kepong Apartment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was successfully rescued after attempting to jump from the 18th floor of Residensi Metro Kepong in Kuala Lumpur, following a dramatic four-hour operation involving firefighters, police and local residents.

The incident occurred late Sunday evening (17 August) when the man was spotted on the building’s ledge, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, who was present at the scene, described the tense moments leading up to the rescue.

Speaking in Mandarin, he attempted to calm the man by asking about his family and encouraging him to look inward toward the building rather than outward.

The most nerve-wracking moment came after about 30 minutes of the conversation, Lim recounted in a Facebook post.

Two firefighters who had prepared with ropes on the 19th floor rappelled down and in a split second pushed the victim inward before successfully catching him.

Community Rallies as Media Provides Live Coverage

The rescue operation, which lasted over four hours, involved coordinated efforts between the fire department, police, and local residents who gathered to assist in the persuasion efforts.

The incident was also covered by local media outlet Makkal Osai, which provided live coverage from Taman Metropolitan Kepong as the rescue unfolded.

Lim praised the bravery of the rescue teams, calling them “true heroes of the nation” who risk their own lives to save others without seeking recognition or applause.

“Last night we all witnessed that every life is precious,” he said, thanking the firefighters, police, and Kepong residents who participated in the rescue effort.

The man’s current condition and the circumstances that led to the suicide attempt have not been disclosed.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.