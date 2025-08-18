Anime Meets Orchestra: Demon Slayer Concert Heads To Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is about to do something it’s never done before: perform the soundtrack to a Japanese anime about a boy who fights demons to save his sister.

This September, sixty musicians will take the stage at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) to play the music from “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” while scenes from the show play on a giant screen above them.

It’s the kind of cultural crossover that would have seemed impossible 20 years ago—a full symphony orchestra in one of Asia’s premier concert halls performing music originally composed for animated television.

But “Demon Slayer” isn’t just any anime. Since its debut in 2019, it has become a global phenomenon, breaking streaming records and winning awards from Tokyo to Los Angeles.

The manga it’s based on has sold over 220 million copies worldwide.

The concert, running from 19 to 21 September, represents something new in live entertainment: the marriage of classical performance with pop culture that originated thousands of miles away.

When Classical Meets Combat

Tickets range from RM298 to RM648, and the shows are already generating buzz among both anime fans and classical music enthusiasts curious about what happens when these worlds collide.

New York-based conductor Emily Marshall, known for her work on major anime-related concerts, will lead the orchestra through music designed to accompany sword fights and supernatural battles—not exactly standard repertoire for a philharmonic orchestra.

But that’s precisely the point. As entertainment companies seek new ways to draw audiences into concert halls, they’re discovering that sometimes the most unlikely combinations work best.

The production comes from GEA Live, a company that has made a business of turning movie soundtracks into live experiences, and RoadCo Entertainment, which specialises in bringing intellectual properties to the stage.

Together, they’ve created something that didn’t exist before: a concert that’s part classical performance, part movie screening, and entirely dependent on the audience’s willingness to embrace both.

For three nights in Kuala Lumpur, the boundaries between high and popular culture will blur as a 60-piece orchestra plays music about demons, and nobody will think it’s strange.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.