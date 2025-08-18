100,000 Expected At Malaysia-Gaza Solidarity Rally At Dataran Merdeka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The iconic Dataran Merdeka is set to be transformed into a “sea of white” on 24 August, as an estimated 100,000 people gather for a solidarity rally in support of Gaza.

The evening event, titled “MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza” (My Malaysia with Gaza), marks the climax of the three-day Sumud Nusantara Carnival running from 22-24 August.

The rally is jointly organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM), with backing from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Four cabinet ministers are serving as co-patrons: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Naim Mokhtar, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Three-Day Carnival Features

The carnival offers multiple attractions, including a VR Gaza Time Tunnel experience developed by MAPIM, hot air balloon displays, food festivals, agency exhibitions, and film screenings about Gaza’s struggle.

A children’s area and the launch of an encyclopedia on Malaysian projects in Gaza are also planned.

Delegations from across Malaysia and eight other countries will join a land convoy of over 1,000 vehicles carrying Palestinian flags, creating what organisers describe as an unprecedented display of solidarity in the country.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) serves as a key strategic partner, setting up digital awareness initiatives.

Local coffee chain ZUS Coffee is also supporting the humanitarian effort.

Call for Unity

“We want Dataran Merdeka to become a sea of white as a symbol of Malaysian unity with Gaza’s struggle,” said MAPIM CEO Dato’ Dr Sani Araby, who also serves as carnival director.

During our nation’s independence month, it’s meaningful for us as a free people to understand the suffering and help liberate our brothers in Gaza and Palestine from the grip of the Zionist apartheid regime.

Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Nadir Al-Nuri said the rally represents Malaysian voices that will echo globally through activist delegations joining the Global Sumud Flotilla—a peaceful maritime mission involving 39 countries that aims to deliver aid to Gaza waters.

Organisers invite families to attend wearing white clothing with themes related to Gaza and Palestine.

Prayer facilities and public amenities will be available, although attendees are advised to bring their own mats, prayer rugs, and umbrellas.

The use of public transportation is encouraged to ensure comfort for all participants in what organisers call a historic moment, demonstrating Malaysia’s solidarity with Gaza and Palestine until their liberation.

