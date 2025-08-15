[Watch] ‘Many People Waiting Lah’: Uncle Hogs ATM Machine, Gets Scolded

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video showing an uncle hogging an ATM machine while many people queue behind him has gone viral on social media.

In the 71-second clip, the man is seen with a thick stack of documents, completing transaction after transaction at the ATM.

Behind him, a long line of frustrated customers waits for their turn, and then the person filming gets fed up and confronts him.

Hello boss, you one person ‘ah’, many people waiting ‘leh’. How long you want to use the ATM?

The uncle at the machine fires back: “I cannot use ‘ah’?”

The argument escalates quickly – the man recording threatens to call the police, while the uncle tells him to go ahead, and both start hurling vulgarities at each other.

Public Split on ATM Etiquette

The video, posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, has garnered 674,000 views, 3,300 reactions, and 1,200 comments at the time of writing.

Comments were mixed, ranging from anger to amusement.

Top comment: “He should apply for an ATM machine in his house.”

Some defended the uncle: “This man probably paying bills for people who cannot go out or don’t know how to use ATM. He may be helping these people.”

Others blamed timing: “He should do this middle of the night when everyone sleeping.”

Another compared it to shopping: “If you see someone with many transactions, just walk away and come back later. You go NTUC (Singapore supermarket chain), do you tell them don’t buy so many things?”

Malaysians Take Note

Although this incident occurred in neighbouring Singapore, Malaysians should take note of similar situations and banking practices here.

Banks strongly prohibit sharing PINs and ATM cards for security reasons.

Cardholders should always conduct their own transactions to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with banking regulations.

More critically, Malaysians must never allow ‘Ah Long’ (loan sharks) and licensed money lenders to hold their bank cards—a dangerous but common practice.

This exposes individuals to illegal activities and can result in severe financial consequences that extend far beyond the original debt.

#scammers #fyp ♬ original sound – PPIM @ppim.official MELAMPAU!! TAKTIK SCAMMER DAH IKUT MACAM KERJA AHLONG! Paling takut bila dengar kes-kes yang melibatkan penipuan dan ancaman dari pihak yang suka ambik kesempatan seperti SCAMMER dan AHLONG. Tapi anda tahu tak, sekarang ni semakin ramai scammer yang menggunakan taktik ahlong untuk scam mangsa yang “cuai”. Jadi, Ahli Jawatankuasa Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM), Zharif Johor sendiri telah menjawab bagi persoalan ini. Anda nak tahu apa yang jawapan yang disampaikan? Jom kita dengar video ini sehingga habis. Jika anda ada sebarang pendapat mengenai isu ini, sila komen di ruangan bawah video ini. #ppim

