36-Year-Old Malaysian Owns Axia And Condo But Can’t Afford Air-Con

A 36-year-old Malaysian man revealed that despite owning a Perodua Axia and a small condominium, he’s living paycheck to paycheck with zero savings.

“I have an Axia and a small condo – to outsiders, it looks decent. But it’s all just an empty shell,” the man said.

He explained that his salary hasn’t increased in years.

On payday, he briefly has some money, but within three days, his wallet is empty again after paying:

Housing loan

Car loan

Utilities

Petrol

Groceries

“Every month, I’m left with just enough to survive until the next payday,” he said.

His situation was shared on the Facebook page “八卦部门” (Gossip Department), a popular confession page where people anonymously share their personal struggles and experiences.

Daily Penny-Pinching Lifestyle

The man described his careful budgeting routine:

If lunch costs more today, dinner must be cheaper

If he spends extra on petrol this week, he will buy fewer groceries next week

Weekends are spent cautiously, at most having a cup of ‘kopi-O’ at the coffee shop

At 36 years old, he admits to living an extremely frugal lifestyle, where he doesn’t dare turn on the air conditioning at night, despite the tropical heat.

He limits himself to only the cheapest cigarettes when he does smoke, and has reduced his entertainment to nothing more than scrolling through his phone, having given up on any other recreational activities due to financial constraints.

I can’t tell if I’m living or just surviving.

Living in Different Worlds

The man expressed frustration at watching others travel overseas as if money were no object, while he worries about his daily fuel and meal expenses.

It feels like we’re living in completely different worlds.

He often wonders if his life would be different had he studied harder or chosen a different path – perhaps he could travel, buy things he likes, and have more choices instead of being trapped in his small cubicle watching time slip away.

The post has resonated with many Malaysians facing similar financial pressures.

One commenter suggested he could try finding part-time work to supplement his income.

The man’s story reflects the financial challenges many face in today’s economy, where even those with steady employment and assets can find themselves living paycheck to paycheck due to various monthly commitments and rising living costs.

