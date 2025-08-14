[Watch] Why This Malaysian Influencer Says Your Design Degree Is Worthless

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian social media influencer has ignited heated online discussions after declaring that graphic design is a dead-end career, advising parents not to waste money on their children’s design education.

Sam Lim, a Malaysian content creator, uploaded a video titled “Graphic Design Career Has No Future” where he made a series of controversial claims that sent shockwaves through the creative community.

In the video, Lim boldly stated that he refuses to hire graphic designers because ChatGPT serves as his graphic designer instead.

He argued that while a human designer costs thousands of ringgit monthly, ChatGPT only costs him RM99 per month.

The influencer went further, claiming that with tools like Canva readily available, graphic designers have become unnecessary.

He painted the profession as one requiring “jack-of-all-trades” skills with little room for specialisation, even revealing that his own graphic design teacher has abandoned the field to sell health supplements instead.

Double Standards? Why Single Out Graphic Design

Lim’s assessment of the local design industry was particularly harsh.

He claimed that graphic designers in Malaysia eventually find themselves pivoting to selling clothing and building personal brands, working for agencies that do photography work he considers worthless in today’s market, or relegated to designing restaurant menus and other mundane tasks.

While he acknowledged that the field might have better prospects overseas, he insisted that it remains a dead end in Malaysia unless one possesses exceptional talent in photography or video editing.

The video triggered an immediate and passionate response from the public.

Defenders of the design industry pushed back hard, with one commenter arguing that tools are just tools and that without proper design thinking, even the fastest tools cannot create good design.

Others pointed out the inconsistency in his logic, questioning why he would single out graphic design when interior designers also have AI tools available, yet remain relevant in the market.

Follow Your Heart: The Passion Over Profit Argument

However, Lim’s stance wasn’t without supporters, as some agreed that Malaysian graphic designers face significant challenges in the current market, while others backed his view that AI and automation would gradually replace traditional creative roles.

The debate revealed a deep divide in how people perceive the future of creative work in Malaysia’s evolving economy.

One particularly thoughtful response stood out from the heated exchanges.

A commenter advised against letting uncertain futures dictate career choices, emphasising that passion should drive educational decisions rather than fear of market changes.

They argued that only by studying what genuinely interests you can you maintain the motivation needed to succeed, regardless of what others might say about your chosen field.

While this debate isn’t new and Lim certainly isn’t the first to highlight the existential threat facing graphic designers, his provocative stance reignited a necessary conversation about career sustainability in the digital age that the creative community has been grappling with for years.

