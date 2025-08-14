[Watch] Serial Underwear Thief Goes All Out In Tangkak, Even Steals Hangers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Facebook post by a resident in Tangkak, Johor, has gone viral after she warned neighbours about a persistent underwear thief operating in her neighbourhood who has been targeting clothes hung out to dry at night.

In her post, Nico Er revealed that her clothes hangers have been mysteriously disappearing along with the garments.

Don’t put your clothes out at night. Recently I found my hanger is getting less and less… It turns out the underwear thief is here again.

The post, which included CCTV footage of her residential area, quickly garnered reactions, shares and comments.

The thief appears methodical, carefully unhooking items from the drying rack before making off with the complete haul.

Community Responds with Humour and Practical Tips

Many commenters responded with a mix of humour and practical suggestions.

One user joked, “Thief: This job is profitable – don’t even need to buy hangers anymore.”

Others offered more serious advice, suggesting, “Don’t hang clothes at night. If you really have no choice, buy smaller, easily stored hangers and dry clothes indoors until morning.”

Several residents shared similar experiences.

A man commented that his girlfriend in Klang also experienced underwear theft, while another revealed that missing hangers at their home turned out to be the work of crows, not thieves.

The post has also led to broader discussions about home security and the importance of residents taking precautions when drying clothes outdoors, particularly during nighttime hours.

In Malaysia, stealing undergarments falls under theft laws, which can incur penalties of up to seven years in prison or fines as per Section 379 of the Penal Code.

