[Watch] Malaysian Tourist Faces Double Dose Of Racism From Koreans On First Day In Seoul

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian man’s solo trip to Seoul got off to a rocky start when he experienced what he describes as two separate racist incidents – all within his first 24 hours in South Korea.

The tourist, posting under the handle @reefkey_, shared his experience on social media, detailing how Korean passengers seemed to actively avoid sitting next to him on public transport.

In one particularly awkward encounter on the KTX high-speed train to Seoul, a Korean woman who was supposed to sit beside him apparently asked another passenger to negotiate seating arrangements to avoid being next to him.

“She asked the guy sitting beside me if he could sit there instead,” the Malaysian explained in his video post.

He was very confused… I saw these two people trying to figure out the seating situation.

The Tan Factor

But this wasn’t an isolated incident.

The traveller noted a pattern of behaviour, especially from Korean women on trains who “tend to move away” when he sits nearby.

He admits he’s “generally quite unfazed by it” but found the experience worth sharing.

What makes his account particularly striking is his observation about timing and appearance, suggesting that his darker complexion may be a factor in how he’s being treated.

I don’t remember experiencing this the first time I visited Korea when I wasn’t tanned.

Cool Head, Hot Topic

The Malaysian traveller kept his cool throughout the incidents, following what seems to be seasoned advice: “Don’t engage in any arguments if possible, because you are in their country.”

His measured response reflects the complex position many Southeast Asian tourists find themselves in when facing discrimination abroad.

Despite the uncomfortable encounters, the traveller appears to be continuing his Seoul adventure, treating the incidents as “interesting experiences to share” rather than reasons to cut his trip short.

His post has led to discussions about colourism and racial attitudes in East Asia, where lighter skin tones are often culturally preferred.

READ MORE: [Watch] Nigerian Shares Personal Accounts Of Racism And Xenophobia In Malaysia

READ MORE: Awesome Malaysians On Twitter School Accounts That Share Racist “Foreigners Flooding KLCC” TikTok Videos

READ MORE: OMG! Foreign Traveler’s Remarks On Malaysians Spark Controversy Over ‘Needed’ Racism

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.