RM3 Million Betrayal: Malaysian Army Intelligence Officers Caught In Cross-Border Smuggling Conspiracy

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested 10 people, including three active military officers and two former senior military personnel, suspected of involvement in a smuggling syndicate operating in southern Malaysia.

MACC detained the suspects, aged between 30 and 55, including one Indonesian national, in raids around the Klang Valley during “Operation Sohor” that began at 6:30 AM yesterday (13 August).

The arrested officers are from the Malaysian Armed Forces’ intelligence division, while the two former personnel also previously served in the same department.

These individuals were tasked with monitoring and curbing smuggling activities.

They are believed to have colluded with the smuggling syndicate for the past five years and are suspected of collecting over RM3 million in bribes, a source told Bernama news agency.

RM5 Million Monthly Operation

Initial investigations suggest the military personnel leaked operational intelligence to smugglers, facilitating the entry of contraband, including drugs, cigarettes, and various goods from neighbouring countries into Malaysia.

The total value of smuggled goods is estimated to be approximately RM5 million per month.

The arrests followed intelligence gathering over a period of approximately one year.

Suspects allegedly received between RM30,000 and RM50,000 for each smuggling trip.

Evidence Seized, Court Proceedings Set

MACC seized over RM63,000 in cash, drug packages, weighing and measuring equipment, alcoholic beverages, and replica weapons during the raids.

The Indonesian woman was found to be travelling without valid travel documents.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests.

All suspects were brought to Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today (14 August) for remand applications to allow further investigation under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

The case underscores serious security breaches within Malaysia’s military intelligence network, raising urgent questions about the integrity of border security operations.

