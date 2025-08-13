[Watch] Viral Kolo Mee Lady Opens Fourth Stall In Less Than A Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral Kolo Mee seller from Kuching, Sarawak, who gained fame in April this year due to her good looks, has been making headlines again.

The former beauty therapist decided to leave the beauty industry to take over her mother’s business.

According to videos posted by food bloggers on Facebook pages “吃喝玩乐大小事 By Justin Say” and “Sarawak Foodie,” the internet sensation has opened a new stall at a popular food destination in Kuching.

In less than a year, she has successfully expanded her business to four outlets, now selling not only her signature Kolo Mee but also Laksa and her speciality Thai crispy roast pork.

Responding to public questioning about why she keeps “moving around,” the Kolo Mee lady clarified, “Don’t simply assume I keep moving! This is my newest fourth outlet,” emphasising it’s an expansion, not a relocation.

Loyal Customers Defend Quality

Regular customers came to her defence in the comments, with one stating: “Even though she has many stalls, her noodle standards remain consistent.

Every time we go, the taste remains the same. She changes the water at fixed times and doesn’t reuse it all day.

Her Thai crispy roast pork has become particularly popular, selling out quickly.

Food enthusiasts are advised to visit early to avoid disappointment.

The businesswoman is described as someone who embodies the Cantonese ideal of “出得廳堂，入得廚房” (literally “can enter the living room, can enter the kitchen”) – a phrase traditionally used to describe the perfect wife who can expertly manage both the kitchen and social spaces with equal finesse.

Her success demonstrates how this age-old concept of versatility in homemaking has evolved into modern entrepreneurial prowess, seamlessly blending culinary skills with business acumen.

