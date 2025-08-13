“More Than My Son’s School Fees” – Woman Pays RM1,420 For Perodua Axia ABS Repair

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman has started a heated online debate after revealing she paid a staggering RM1,420 to replace a second-hand ABS pump in her Perodua Axia, lamenting that the repair cost “more than her son’s school fees.”

The car owner, who admitted she lacks knowledge about automotive pricing, shared her experience on Facebook after taking her vehicle to a workshop for anti-lock braking system (ABS) repairs.

What she initially expected to be a modest repair bill turned into a financial shock when presented with the final invoice.

According to the repair receipt, the total breakdown of RM1,420 included a new master cylinder pump for RM360, brake oil for RM60, and a used ABS pump priced at RM1,000.

The workshop provided a two-week warranty for the used ABS pump.

Fair Deal or Overpriced? Public Can’t Agree

The woman revealed that a brand new ABS pump would have cost RM1,600, making the second-hand option appear more reasonable by comparison.

However, this revelation has divided the public into two camps.

Critics argue she was clearly overcharged, with one commenter pointing out that “just looking at the brake oil price, you know they ripped you off – brake oil has a standard market rate.”

Others suggested the RM1,000 charge likely included labour costs, noting that “a new one costs around RM1,000, used ones should be half price, so your RM1,000 probably includes the installation fee.”

Supporters of the pricing defended the workshop, arguing that original parts are inherently expensive and the charges reflect current market rates.

How to Protect Yourself from High Repair Bills

Some advised future customers to “ask for quotes from other workshops first before agreeing to any work” and emphasised that “safety comes first, money can always be earned back.”

The incident highlights a common dilemma faced by Malaysian motorists – the challenge of determining fair pricing for automotive repairs, especially when lacking technical knowledge.

Car repair costs vary significantly based on vehicle brand, model, condition, repair complexity, and whether original or aftermarket parts are used.

The woman’s experience is a cautionary tale for vehicle owners to seek multiple quotes and understand pricing structures before authorising expensive repairs, particularly for critical safety systems like ABS.

It’s always best to repair at authorised or official service centres to ensure genuine parts and transparent pricing.

