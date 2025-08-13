Former PKR Deputy President Rafizi Ramli’s Child Attacked With Syringe In Putrajaya Shopping Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The child of former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli was attacked with a syringe by an unknown assailant at a Putrajaya shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:45 pm today (13 August) as Rafizi’s wife and their 12-year-old son were entering their car to leave the shopping complex.

A man had allegedly grabbed the boy and injected him with a syringe before fleeing.

According to Rafizi’s Facebook post, surveillance footage showed two men on a motorcycle following his wife’s car.

He believes the attack was premeditated.

The attack involved two men dressed entirely in black and wearing helmets that completely covered their faces. They had been waiting earlier and rushed to attack my child at the opportune moment.

The child was immediately taken to UPM Hospital for treatment.

Rafizi Vows to Continue Despite Family Threat

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, and Rafizi’s family has given statements to authorities.

Rafizi, who previously served as a minister, said this was the first time his family had been targeted since he became a public political figure.

He believes the attack was a warning to stop him from speaking out on specific issues.

While I will take follow-up measures to improve security controls, I will not bow to any threats and will continue to carry out my duties as usual.

The former Economy Minister stated that this was the first time his family had been targeted since he became a public figure.

He said further information about the incident, investigation and medical examination results should be released by the police and the hospital.

No arrests have been reported, and the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Rafizi had been vocal against the government since stepping down as minister, the latest being his criticism of Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek for involving schoolchildren in sending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, emphasising that politics shouldn’t be mixed with education.

