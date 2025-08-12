Uncle Kentang Spends RM30K Paying Stranger’s Rent For Five Years, Now Needs Help

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Activist Kuan Chee Heng, known as “Uncle Kentang”, has been paying rent for a stranger with a mental illness for five years.

He has spent RM30,000 so far, but says he’s getting too old to continue and needs someone to take over.

The woman was kicked out by her landlord five years ago after her family abandoned her.

She can’t work because of her mental condition and has no other support.

“If we don’t pay her rent, she’ll have to sleep on the streets,” Uncle Kentang wrote on Facebook.

He found her a place and has been paying RM400 monthly rent ever since.

Woman Can’t Work or Self-Care, Relatives Abandoned Her

When Facebook users suggested the woman should work, Uncle Kentang explained her mental condition makes employment impossible.

Her relatives exist, but no longer help her.

Now he’s worried about how much longer he can afford the payments.

Uncle Kentang helps many homeless people, arranging stays at old folks’ homes for those who can care for themselves.

This woman doesn’t qualify because she can’t manage on her own.

He posted on Facebook seeking someone to continue the rent payments after five years of support.

Without his help, the woman would be homeless with no job, no family support, and a mental illness.

